T.J. Holmes‘ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig is cutting social media ties with him and his girlfriend Amy Robach one year after their cheating scandal.

Us Weekly can confirm that Fiebig, 45, has unfollowed Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, on Instagram. She was still keeping up with the couple last month when they announced their joint podcast, but as the promotion for the project picked up, Fiebig opted out of staying in the loop.

Holmes and Robach have been recently putting their love on display when they went Instagram official in October. While visiting Holmes’ home state of Arkansas, the duo documented them visiting his alma mater, the University of Arkansas. One month later, Holmes and Robach announced their iHeartRadio show, which will start streaming on Tuesday, December 5.

The professional collaboration comes one year after Robach and Holmes were spotted getting cozy outside of the office on numerous occasions. At the time, Robach had been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, and Holmes had been married to Fiebig since 2010. They both filed for divorce after their relationship was exposed in November 2022.

While Shue, 56, has not publicly weighed in on the controversy, Fiebig addressed the status of her marriage weeks after the scandal broke.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a January statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

That same month, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC, and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3.

Holmes’ divorce from Fiebig was settled in October per court records seen by Us. A source has since told Us that Robach would like to get to a better place with Fiebig.

“Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke,” an insider shared days after the settlement. “Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to coparent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to coparent in a healthy way and to coparent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee.”

According to the insider, Robach is looking forward to her future with Holmes. “Amy is happy they are both finally divorced,” the source added about Robach, who was declared legally single in April. “It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair.”

Robach and Holmes were all smiles on Friday, December 1, when they made their red carpet debut at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 festival. A second insider previously told Us that Robach and Holmes were excited to tell their side of the story on their “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

“They want to clarify and break it all down. It wasn’t as simple or as cut and dry as the headlines made it out to be,” the source shared last month. “This is the best thing they could do to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple.”