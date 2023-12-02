Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have taken their romance to the red carpet, posing together for the first time as a couple.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, jointly attended KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 festival on Friday, December 1, at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Robach, for her part, rocked a leather minidress with gold hoop earrings. Holmes matched his girlfriend in black, opting for a dapper velvet blazer and matching slacks.

The twosome were all smiles on the red carpet, cuddling up close and beaming for the cameras. At one point, Holmes whispered into Robach’s ear before she started giggling.

After they made it inside the venue, Holmes gifted Robach a monster stuffed animal, jokingly placing it down the bodice of her strapless dress. Robach posted the footage to her Instagram Story, laughing and telling Holmes to “stop” before she removed the toy.

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline A newsworthy relationship. GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing […]

Robach and Holmes, who are based in New York, teased their trip to Los Angeles earlier that day. After running along the beach in Santa Monica, they got all dressed up for the music festival.

“#NightInLA,” Holmes wrote via Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Robach taking a pre-event selfie in the car.

Robach and Holmes were first linked in November 2022. At the time, the Daily Mail published photos of the former Good Morning America: What You Need to Know co-anchors looking cozy despite their marriages to other people. Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010, the same year that Holmes wed lawyer Marilee Fiebig. (Robach shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Holmes coparents two children with ex Amy Ferson and daughter Sabine with Fiebig.)

Neither TV journalist addressed the scandal at the time, though each quietly filed to divorce their spouses. ABC swiftly pulled Robach and Holmes from GMA3 broadcasts before Us Weekly broke the news in January that they were officially “out” at the network. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan have since replaced them on the news program.

Related: Everything Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Have Said About Each Other Broadcast buddies to close pals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes initially connected after they were tapped to headline GMA3: What You Need to Know. “I had done segments over the years with Dr. [Jennifer] Ashton, who I would always seek out to ask for her expertise. We were collaborating almost every day before being on TV […]

Robach and Holmes did not let the workplace scandal faze them, continuing to prioritize building their relationship.

“They’re in a good place,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together. … Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged.”

The pair are also planning to work together again. Their new podcast, simply titled “Amy & T.J.,” begins streaming later this month.

“They’re thrilled about the new podcast,” a second insider told Us last month. “There’s a lot more to their story and they see this as a chance to explain and rectify what they experienced. Amy and T.J. plan on talking about the rumors surrounding their relationship.”

According to the source, the podcast is a chance for Robach and Holmes “to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple.”