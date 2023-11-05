Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes competed in the New York City Marathon together nearly one year after their relationship first made headlines.

They ran alongside each other on Saturday, November 5. Robach wore a green tank top, which matched details on her sneakers, with black leggings, while Holmes opted for all black athletic wear. They both started at 9:10 a.m. and finished the 26.2-mile journey 4 hours and 14 minutes later at 1:25 p.m.

Two weeks before the race, Robach, 50, hinted that she was training with Holmes’ help. “Let the tapering begin … and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes,” she captioned an Instagram post on October 18.

That same day, Holmes, 46, teased that he was also preparing for the event. “#instride #runweek #runplaylist #NYCMarathon2023,” he wrote via Instagram, including an image of two shadows that appeared to be him and Robach during a run.

Robach and Holmes were running buddies before news broke of their romance. They previously participated in the New York City Marathon together in November 2022. “4 marathons … 2 in the last 4 weeks … NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone!” she shared via Instagram at the time alongside pictures of the duo finishing the race with friends. “I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on … there’s no greater city in the world!!”

Later that month, the GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors were spotted cozying up to each other. At the time, Robach and Holmes were married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. The colleagues were placed on hiatus from GMA’s third hour in December 2022, and Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the two were exiting the morning show.

Despite the drama, Robach and Holmes continued their offscreen romance. Meanwhile, she and Shue, 56, were declared legally single in April, and Holmes finalized his divorce from Fiebig, 46, in October.

Nearly one year after the scandal, a source exclusively told Us that Robach was “happy” that she and Holmes were finally divorced from their previous spouses. “It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair,” the insider revealed in October.

As for how serious their relationship is, the source noted that the pair have not ruled out marriage but are “waiting” to take the next step.

“If they want to get married, they will. They aren’t rushing, though,” the insider added. “They have spoken about marriage, but marriage is a big deal and the consequences are also big if it doesn’t work out — and they just got out of two messy divorces. So, they’re waiting. But it doesn’t mean marriage is off the table.”