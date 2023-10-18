T.J. Holmes is not only Amy Robach’s biggest fan, but now he’s become her in-home chef as she trains for the New York City Marathon.

“Let the tapering begin … and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes 😋,” Robach, 50, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, October 18, from her recent NYC Marathon training session.

Robach gave fans an inside look at her running route, which included a stretch by the river at sunrise. The broadcaster wore black leggings, a black 2021 marathon sweatshirt with pink, yellow and blue sleeves and bright pink and orange sneakers.

She also highlighted her tasty meal courtesy of Holmes, 46, which was eggs, chorizo and veggies topped off with cilantro.

Holmes wasn’t just Robach’s personal chef. The journalist revealed via his Instagram on Wednesday that he too is training for the 2023 NYC event. “#instride #runweek #runplaylist #NYCMarathon2023,” he captioned multiple pictures from his most recent outings.

Holmes shared an image of two figures’ shadows during one run, seemingly of him and Robach. He added two screenshot maps of his evening run on Sunday, October 15, which was 20 miles and his Tuesday, October 17, morning jaunt totaling five miles.

Both of Holmes’ runs were around the 8:58 minute pace per mile. Holmes then compared Robach’s Wednesday training session of eight miles, which was close to his pace, coming in at a 9:09 minute mile.

The couple previously ran the 2022 NYC Marathon together. “4 marathons … 2 in the last 4 weeks … NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone!” Robach wrote via Instagram in November 2022 alongside pictures of the pair finishing the race. “I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. 🏅 Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on … there’s no greater city in the world!!”

Just weeks after the then-colleagues celebrated their NYC Marathon achievement, they made headlines for their romantic relationship. In November 2022, photos surfaced of Robach and Holmes getting cozy while married to other people.

The former Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors were placed on hiatus from the talk show in December 2022 as the scandal continued to make headlines.

That same month, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, 10. Holmes — who also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex Amy Ferson — finalized his divorce from Fiebig, 45, on October 11.

Robach, for her part, was declared legally single in April after being married to Andrew Shue for more than 10 years. (Robach shares daughters Ava and Annalise with first husband Tim McIntosh. She is also the stepmother to Shue’s sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with Jennifer Hageney.)

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were exiting GMA’s third hour in wake of the drama. Despite the professional setback, the couple have remained committed to one another.

“They’re in a good place,” an insider exclusively told Us of the pair in August. “They’re moving on from all the negative [chatter] around the affair and looking toward the future together.”

After lying low for a few months, Robach and Holmes plan to “move in together and get engaged,” the source added.