Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are seemingly paying no mind to their haters — or their exes — following the launch of their tell-all podcast.

Robach, 50, reposted a photo initially shared by Holmes, 46, on Wednesday, December 6, via her Instagram Story, which showed the couple cozied up together. Holmes was lying down closest to the camera with his white shirt slightly unbuttoned while Robach lounged behind him with her hand on his chest. “Thank you all ❤️,” read the caption.

A song by Fred Hammond & Radical for Christ accompanied the upload, and lyrics flashed on the screen that appeared to send a strong message. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” the lyrics read.

The words are drawn from the Bible verse Isiah 54:17, which continues, “And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. ”

Holmes and Robach were first linked in November 2022 while still married to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively. Late last year, photos surfaced of Holmes and Robach getting flirty with one another outside of the office. The GMA3 cohosts were swiftly pulled from the ABC morning show following their affair, and Us Weekly broke the news in January that Holmes and Robach were “out” at the network. ABC officially terminated the couple that same month.

As the relationship drama continued, both Holmes and Robach filed for divorce from their spouses. The news anchors remained relatively quiet about their romance before sharing their side of the story on their podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” which debuted Tuesday, December 5.

“Everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off [in] early August,” Holmes claimed. “It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself. But it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn’t know that either one of us were getting divorced.”

Holmes asserted that the “pictures that outed” his relationship with Robach were taken at the apartment he moved into after separating from Fiebig, despite his admission that he “hadn’t even told” his mother about his divorce as of November 2022. “I [had] been residing by myself since last summer,” he said. “So the picture that shows me that they’re saying these two are cheating, the picture actually confirms that I was out of my marriage because I’m coming out of a building, which is not where I shared a home with my ex-wife now.”

Sharing their version of events, however, didn’t keep more drama from unfolding. Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that Fiebig and Shue are dating in the wake of their former partners’ cheating scandal.

Us confirmed one day prior that Fiebig cut ties with Holmes and Robach by unfollowing them on Instagram. As news broke of Fiebig’s connection with Shue, eagle-eyed fans revisited the pair’s past social media interactions.

Shue previously wiped all traces of Robach from his Instagram feed, but his son Nate shared a sweet family photo in January with brothers Aidan and Wyatt sitting beside Shue on a couch. Fiebig dropped a “like” on the pic at the time.

In December 2016, Fiebig shared an Instagram selfie with Shue — which earned praise from Robach in the comments section. “❤️this!” Robach wrote at the time as Fiebig gave a glimpse of her extended “GMA family.”