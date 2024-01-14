The stars are out and rocking the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Ahead of the 29th annual ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 14, the biggest names in Hollywood showed Us their fashionable side in looks to remember.

After posing for photographers and mingling with their fellow A-listers, stars headed inside the venue and were greeted by the evening’s host, Chelsea Handler. The comedian is returning as host for the second year in a row.

In addition to jokes and bits from Handler, audience members will get to bask and the night’s well-deserved wins. The 2024 Critics Choice Awards nominees include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Color Purple, Saltburn and more for Best Picture.

The Best Actor category includes Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Barbie’s Margot Robbie is up against Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things) in the Best Actress category.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet and watch the show on The CW at 7 p.m. ET: