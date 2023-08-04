Reese Witherspoon was all smiles with daughter Ava Phillippe after settling her divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 3, to share a sweet snap of her and Ava, 23. In the photo, the mother-daughter-duo smiled as they leaned against each other while enjoying wine. They even twinned in chic black shades.

“Summer nights with my favorite daughter,” Witherspoon — who shares Ava and eldest son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — captioned the post. Ava, for her part, praised her mom in the comments section.

“Looooove you!” she wrote, while stars like Leslie Mann and Allyson Felix shared their support by commenting heart emojis.

Witherspoon’s social media post came hours after the details of her and Toth’s divorce settlement was revealed. Per the legal paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, the actress and Toth, 53, will have equal shared custody of son Tennessee, 10, and split his expenses 50-50. (The duo — who are not requesting any child nor spousal support — also submitted a request to dismiss the need for a parenting seminar since they have been “effectively coparenting” since their breakup.) Witherspoon and Toth will also keep their own cars and bank accounts.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Witherspoon filed for divorce from Toth in March after nearly 12 years of marriage. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The exes explained their “biggest priority” is Tennessee and their “entire family” as they “navigate this next chapter.”

In July, Witherspoon opened up more about her split from Toth. “All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “It’s a vulnerable time for me … I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

Throughout her divorce, Witherspoon has enjoyed time with her three children. In May, she shared a photo via Instagram of her family. Ava hugged Witherspoon in the selfie, as Deacon and Tennessee could be seen in the background playing with each other on a beach. “Gosh I’m lucky to be their mama,” she captioned the post.

That same month, Witherspoon and Ava enjoyed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together. In the photo, Ava could be seen rocking a bedazzled corset top while dancing to Swift’s songs. “Epic Night!! So amazing to share it with you,” Witherspoon wrote at the time.