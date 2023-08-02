Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth settled their divorce four months after calling it quits.

Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, signed a marriage dissolution agreement, per documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, August 2. The exes also agreed to a “parenting plan” for son 10-year-old son Tennessee.

Witherspoon and the talent manager announced their decision to call it quits after 11 years of marriage in March.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared via Instagram at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Less than a week later, Us Weekly confirmed that Witherspoon officially filed for divorce from Toth, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split. According to documents obtained by Us at the time, the twosome signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2011 wedding.

Ahead of their eventual divorce, the pair were seemingly preparing for the end of their relationship. In a December 2021 issue of Us Weekly, a source revealed that Witherspoon and Toth had been quietly dividing assets for years prior to the announcement of their separation.

“They decided their marriage wasn’t going to last forever and that they should have a plan for splitting up their assets that wouldn’t destroy what they built together,” the insider explained at the time.

Witherspoon and Toth tied the knot in March 2011 after dating for nearly one year. News of their breakup came two days before their 12th wedding anniversary which would have been on March 26.

In addition to Tennessee, whom they welcomed in September 2012, Witherspoon is also the mother of daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Following her split from Toth, rumors began to swirl in April that Witherspoon had moved on with Tom Brady — who also went through a public divorce of his own with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen late last year after 13 years of marriage. However, a source told Us that the rumors were “totally ridiculous,” adding that Witherspoon wasn’t dating at the moment since she had just ended her 12-year marriage.