Haute Couture Week 2024 has kicked off in Paris, and the biggest names in Hollywood have jetted to the City of Love to bask in the latest high-fashion trends.

The week-long event commenced with the Schiaparelli show on Monday, January 22, which was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

Zendaya, 27, proved micro bangs are in as Lopez, 54, unveiled a hair transformation of her own with a wet bob. Schafer, 25, meanwhile, showed skin in a plunging black frock that was completed with a thigh-high slit. She made the look pop with a massive gold flower necklace.

Later on Monday, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presented Christian Dior’s newest collection, which took inspiration from the 1950s. Ahead of the preview, Rihanna and Natalie Portman indulged in a love fest, which included the singer, 35, calling the actress, 42, one of the “hottest bitches” of all time.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity looks from Haute Couture Week in Paris: