Rihanna was thrilled to see Natalie Portman at the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Before heading inside the venue on Monday, January 22, Rihanna, 35, and Portman, 42, indulged in a love fest that saw them showering each other with compliments.

“You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever,” Rihanna told Portman, adding that she’s a “fan” of hers. “You do the most innocent look and I’m like, ‘AHHH!’”

For Portman, the feeling was mutual and she joked to Rihanna that she might “faint” and “black out.”

Rihanna praising Natalie Portman backstage at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week today: “You’re one of the hottest bitchies in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I’m like AHHHH”. pic.twitter.com/AEru82Sywj — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanonline) January 22, 2024

“I love you and I listen to your music all the time,” Portman told Rihanna. “You’re just such a queen. Thank you.” The women then wrapped their arms around each other and posed for a photo.

Before hugging goodbye, Rihanna told Portman that she “doesn’t get excited” about meeting just “anybody.”

“I love you,” they told each other before going their separate ways.

For the show, Rihanna looked as cool as ever in a printed puffer coat that wrapped around her shoulders and cinched in at her waist. She paired the jacket with a matching midi skirt, leather gloves, a Dior purse and funky baseball cap.

For glam, Rihanna donned white eyeshadow, long lashes and bronzed cheeks. Her lips were complete with a chocolate colored liner and light pink center.

Portman — who has been a Dior ambassador since 2011 — looked fabulous in a blazer from the fashion house styled with a plunging vest and beaded skirt. She teamed her getup with back platform heels, soft glam and a blowout.

The May December actress previously rocked the designer’s threads at the Golden Globes earlier this month. She stunned in a hand-beaded floral design that resembled an intricate painting.

That night, Portman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role as Elizabeth Berry in May December. She lost to Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things.