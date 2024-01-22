Rihanna’s outfits never miss, and her latest fashion week getup was no exception.
The 35-year-old singer attended the Christian Dior haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22, in an impossibly cool black monochromatic look.
She wore a belted black puffer coat over a matching figure hugging mid-length dress. The coat featured a subtle artful print and flared out into two dramatically pointed lapels. Rihanna paired the sophisticated number with pointed white pumps, a black Dior top handle purse, black leather gloves and a black baseball cap that tilted slightly to the side.
For jewelry, the “Love on the Brain” singer went all out with a diamond necklace, earrings and a stack of anklets.
She wore her hair down in loose waves and sported long lashes, shimmery silver eyeshadow, pink blush and pink lips rimmed with black lip liner.
While a baseball cap and a ladylike dress is an unexpected pairing, Rihanna is no stranger to the stylish look.
A week prior, on Tuesday, January 16, she was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a black Givenchy dress which she teamed with a Yankees baseball cap. She topped the look off with crystal embellished heels and a black shearling coat.
The mom-of-two (she shares sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 1, and five-month-old Riot Rose Mayers with A$AP Rocky), has been vocal about her experience dressing post pregnancy.
“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she told British Vogue in February 2023. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.”
She added: “You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”