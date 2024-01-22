Less is more doesn’t apply to Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, 54, was a must-see at the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22. She graced the soirée in a textured white turtleneck teamed with high-waisted black leggings, which were complemented by a thick cream belt finished with gold hardware. She layered the look with a full white coat made of flower petals. On her feet, Lopez rocked black pointed-toe pumps that were finished with gold embellishments.

To top off the look, Lopez packed on the accessories, starting with a black top handle bag adorned with chrome lips. She continued the metallic theme with dangling gold earrings, which aligned with her purse, belt and shoes.

The most standout aspect of Lopez’s outfit was perhaps her sunglasses. Resembling bug eyes, the shades were designed with an oval construction and featured an antenna-like brim. For glam, Lopez rocked bronzed cheeks and a matte pink lip.

Of course, Lopez didn’t stop there. She also unveiled a major hair transformation, rocking a wet blunt bob. While some strands were gelled back behind her ears, the ‘do was also equipped with sleek face-framing tendrils.

At the event, which was hosted at Place Vendôme, Lopez sat in the front row alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Law Roach.

Zendaya, 27, commanded attention with micro bangs and an all-black ensemble that included a spiked turtleneck and a silk skirt. Schafer, 25, took the plunge in a sweetheart-neck frock. Roach, 45, for his part, wore a fuzzy corset-clad coat. The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph was also pictured in the front row, looking regal in a silk black tunic lined with gold.

Haute Couture Fashion Week kicked off on Monday and is set to run until Thursday, January 25. In addition to Schiaparelli, other big brands, including Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Georges Hobeika and more, are set to unveil their latest designs.