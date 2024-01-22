Micro bangs are in, according to Zendaya.

The 27-year-old actress debuted the blunt fringe at the Schiaparelli haute couture spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22.

Zendaya’s short chop was accompanied by cascading tendrils with the rest of her hair worn straight, pulled behind her ears. (For years, micro bangs have been considered questionable with only a few stars, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and most recently Kristen Stewart, with the courage to pull the coiffure off.)

Zendaya teamed the ‘do with a dramatic all-black ensemble that included a fitted black turtleneck that fell into a rouched satin skirt that tied at the waist and billowed out into a train. She complemented the look with fishnet tights and black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps. For glam, Zendaya let her outfit and hair be the focal point, rocking arched brows, rosy cheeks and a delicately lined pink lip.

Before heading to her seat, Zendaya struck a number of poses on the steps of Place Vendôme — the event’s grand venue — as cameras flashed. At one point during the photo-op, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, adjusted her train. Roach, 45, was also a must-see, rocking an ivory fur coat designed with a built-in black corset. He paired the outerwear with a white button-up shirt, dark pants, a towering fur hat and a black top handle bag.

In addition to Zendaya, the Schiaparelli show was attended by Hunter Schafer and Jennifer Lopez.

Schafer, 25, showed skin in a plunging high-slit dress and accessorized with a massive gold flower necklace.

Lopez, 54, also made a statement with accessories, donning bug-eye inspired sunglasses and a white coat made of flower petals. Like Zendaya, Lopez unveiled a hair transformation of her own, which came in the form of a wet bob.