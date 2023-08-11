Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s two children, Ava and Deacon, delivered all of the sibling goals when they stepped out at the Madewell x Molly Dickson launch party.

Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, were all smiles at the Los Angeles bash, which was held at Holloway House on Thursday, August 10. Ava was the epitome of summer in her white halter-style crop top and dark denim miniskirt. Her brother, for his part, opted for a white jacket and a pair of brown slacks. He completed his look with an L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.

The occasion — which introduced celeb stylist Dickson’s denim range for Madewell — featured a photo booth, and the famous siblings couldn’t resist posing for silly photos together.

“These genes love your jeans,” Ava captioned a Thursday Instagram Story pic of the photo strip, which showed the duo pulling funny faces for the camera.

Deacon also shared the sibling snaps via his social media page. “Thanks @madewell @mollyddickson for letting us take dumb sibling pics,” he captioned his Instagram Story upload. “And for the style.”

Witherspoon, 47, and Phillippe, 48, first became parents in 1999 when Ava was born three months after they tied the knot. The Cruel Intentions costars welcomed Deacon in 2003 before they split three years later. Since then, Witherspoon and Phillippe have remained dutiful coparents.

“Ryan has been an awesome parent and everything pretty much stops for him when his kids need him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, noting that coparenting has “never been better” between the two stars. “Even during the pandemic when he’s been in literally another country, he’s present in their lives and he is still the ‘cool parent’ in their eyes. He is really proud of who they’ve become.”

In 2011, Witherspoon and Jim Toth, who share 10-year-old son Tennessee, tied the knot. After nearly 12 years of marriage, they announced their divorce in April, which was finalized earlier this month.

In addition to amicably coparenting her children, the Morning Show star has loved watching them grow up and discover their own paths.

“[Ava’s] not an actress. She’s so happy with her life and I am just so enormously proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman she’s become,” Witherspoon gushed during a September 2021 interview with Fox 5 New York.

The Oscar winner is also impressed by Deacon’s music and acting talents. “I’m bingeing Never Have I Ever,” she gushed via her Instagram Story one year later in August 2022, referring to the teen’s acting debut on season 3 of the Netflix comedy. “It’s so good [and] it’s really funny. … OK, [Devi] is with this other guy now and, oh my God, he’s so cute [and] they’re fully making out! I gotta go [watch] the next episode [now].”