Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

The details of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce settlement have been revealed one day after the exes officially dissolved their marriage.

Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, will have equal shared custody of Tennessee, 10, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, August 3.

The parents will split their son’s expenses 50-50, with the duo agreeing to not pay child support — nor spousal support — since both of them earn more than $100,000 annually

Toth and Witherspoon — who also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — also submitted a request to dismiss the need for a parenting seminar since they were able to come to an amicable agreement. The filing states the former couple have been “effectively coparenting” their son since they initially filed for divorce in March after nearly 12 years of marriage.

As for the division of personal belongings, both Witherspoon and Toth have divided their furniture, art and other household items. Each will maintain their own cars and bank accounts and all their property has been divided according to various trusts. There is also an NDA in place so their private personal and business affairs remain confidential.

The pair announced their split in March in a joint statement.“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Witherspoon and Toth wrote via Instagram at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

In July, Witherspoon opened up about her split from Toth and how she was navigating this fragile period.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she said in an interview Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”