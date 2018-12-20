Get your shine on! Celebrity stylist and Botkier style ambassador Molly Dickson sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, December 19, to dish on all things awards season and style. Dickson, known for working with stars like Scarlett Johansson, Katherine Langford, Sadie Sink and more, predicted what trends we can expect to see on and off the red carpet in the coming months and what goes into creating the perfect fashion moment.

“At the end of the day I think every woman is willing to take new risks in fashion as long as they feel good in what they are wearing,” she explained. “I can always tell when we are going to have a great red carpet moment if my client’s face lights up when they put a look on. One of the reasons I love my job is that I get to know my clients, what their personal style is, boundaries and how I can make them look and feel their very best.”

And some styles she’s encouraging them to try out this time of year? “I think we will be seeing a lot of silver this awards season,” Dickson predicted. Another style she believes isn’t going anywhere? “Bike shorts were seen on the runways of Chanel, Prada, Stella McCartney and Fendi. We’re in a throwback to iconic 90’s fashion. … I also think that we are going to see a ton of bleached denim and utility jumpsuits for spring/summer 2019,” she revealed.

Besides keeping up with the ever-changing trends in fashion, there are some staple items that are always necessary according to Dickson. “I think every woman needs an amazing pair of jeans. I get vintage Levi’s and then bring them to my tailor, so that they can be altered to fit my body perfectly,” she explained. Another must-have? “My girlfriends who also work in fashion and I swear by carrying a stylish backpack as it is great for running around the city on appointments and leaves our hands free for checking emails and sorting through racks and the Botkier Vivi backpack is my favorite,” she said.

And finally, to spice things up, Dickson thinks a little black dress and classic black blazer with great tailoring is key. “I pair my blazer with a white Hanes cropped tee, vintage Levi’s and my Botkier moto boots for a casual look and I love to style my blazer over my shoulders with a dress for an edgier formal look.”

While Dickson likes to keep her style relatively simple and sporty with a bit of downtown edge due to her busy work schedule, there’s one thing she won’t ever be rocking: “You will never see me wearing with uneven or asymmetrical hemline,” she dished.

