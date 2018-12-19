As the year winds down, we’re taking a look back at the last 12 months and all the celebrity fashion looks that have hit the streets. Sure, stars look great on the red carpets but it’s their street style moments that inspire our day-to-day outfits! And in 2018, stars like Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and more have managed to look good on and off the job with casual and sometimes not-so-causal looks that just are way too good!

From suits to dresses and, of course, jeans these ensembles had the key ingredients to make our stylish list. Scroll through and see if you’re inspired to bring these styles into the new year!