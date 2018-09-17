Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17.

The Saturday Night Live star, 36, and the Golden Globe nominee, 33, walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He sported a plum-colored Armani tuxedo with a bowtie, while she dazzled in a strapless white gown with a deep V-neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Jost is cohosting the awards show with his fellow “Weekend Update” anchor, Michael Che.

The couple were first linked in May 2017 after they were spotted cozying up at an SNL afterparty. They made their red carpet debut in April at the premiere of the actress’ movie Avengers: Infinity War. They also attended the Met Gala together in May.

See more photos of Jost and Johansson on the Emmys red carpet below!