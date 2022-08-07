Proud mom! In addition to starring in a vast collection of successful movies and TV series, Reese Witherspoon is also a doting parent — even as her kids start their own careers.

“This hug made my whole year 💝,” the Big Little Lies alum, 46, captioned a sweet Sunday, August 7, Instagram snap with her son Deacon, 18. In the pic, Deacon — whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — wrapped his arms around his mother.

“Miss you so much,” Deacon commented on the actress’ post.

Hours earlier, the Water for Elephants star gushed over her eldest son’s musical endeavors.

“Listening [to your EP] on repeat! I love watching you create music & putting your thoughts/ heart/ ideas into the world,” Witherspoon — who also shares son Tennessee, 9, with husband Jim Toth — captioned a Saturday, August 6, Instagram Story post, alongside a link to Deacon’s SoundCloud page.

The high school graduate released his eight-track EP earlier this month, and Witherspoon revealed via Instagram comment that she was “so proud” of her kid’s hard work and effort.

Deacon is also set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. The Mindy Kaling-helmed comedy returns for its third season later this month with Deacon tapped to play Parker. While further details about his character have yet to be revealed, Netflix released cast images in July, where Deacon’s Parker sported a tie-dye hoodie during the eighth episode. He acted alongside series star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi) as well as Anirudh Pisharody (Nirdesh) and Terry Hu (Addison).

Deacon’s famous parents have been excited to watch their teenager spread his wings and find his own passions.

“I am so proud. He’s about to go to college for music [too],” the I Know What You Did Last Summer actor, 47, gushed to Entertainment Tonight on August 3. “That’s his primary focus. The acting thing he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his focus is primarily music.”

Ryan also marveled over Deacon’s new EP, telling the outlet: “He’s actually dropping a mixtape this Friday on SoundCloud. It’s incredible. I’m so excited for people to hear. It’s really good stuff. I’m super proud.”

The Legally Blonde star and the Big Sky alum were married between 1998 and 2008. Amid their split, they’ve remained committed to seamlessly raising their two kids. (They also share 22-year-old daughter Ava.)

“Ryan has been an awesome parent and everything pretty much stops for him when his kids need him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, noting that coparenting has “never been better” between the two stars. “Even during the pandemic when he’s been in literally another country, he’s present in their lives and he is still the ‘cool parent’ in their eyes. He is really proud of who they’ve become.”

