



The student becomes the master! Reese Witherspoon is teaching her son, Deacon, to drive, and he’s already better than she is.

“He’s starting to drive. Oh, God. God help us all,” the actress, 43, told Ellen DeGeneres of her 15-year-old on the Thursday, September 12, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s a good driver. He’s actually a better driver than I am. I get distracted a lot because I see cute dogs, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to pull over!’ I will literally pull over and get out of the car if it’s a bulldog. Only a bulldog. I’m very preferential to certain breeds … if it’s being walked by somebody and it’s really cute.”

The Big Little Lies star added, “There’s probably a lot of pictures in the world of me on the side of the road with dogs.”

As for DeGeneres, the host, 61, told Witherspoon that she only pulls over for canines “if they look lost.”

Last summer, the Morning Show actress threw a joint graduation party for her son and his older sister, Ava, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, in 1999 and 2003, respectively. Deacon was leaving junior high, while the model, 20, was headed to college. Witherspoon also shares son Tennessee, 6, with her husband, Jim Toth.

The Louisiana native is “a really good mother,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively that same month. “Reese is honest with her kids and they feel comfortable talking to her about anything. She’s equally involved in all of their lives.”

That being said, the Whiskey in a Teacup author enjoys a special bond with her daughter. “They’re best friends,” the insider told Us at the time. “They just love being together. Reese and Ava talk several times a day and they go to each other for everything. [Ava] has learned so much by being with her mom and traveling the world with her.”

