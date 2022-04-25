17 Slimming One-Piece Swimsuits That Look Extra Flattering in Photos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We’re planning on taking plenty of pictures by the beach or pool this summer, so we’re in serious need of some new swimwear for those social media moments. As much as we adore two-piece bikinis, one-pieces can look far more striking in snapshots! And in terms of figure-flattering features, one-pieces often edge out trusty two-piece sets.

Right now, we’re in the market for slimming styles. All of Us love to have options, which is exactly what we wanted to bring you! We searched for 17 incredible one-piece swimsuits that may make you feel fabulous — not to mention look flawless in pics. It’s never too early to start planning for summer, so check out our top swimwear finds below and get to shopping!

This Cutout Side-Tie Suit

We truly can’t find one thing we don’t like about this swimsuit! The cutout is placed in an ideal area and the tie detail is a lovely added touch to make your figure look streamlined.

Get the LILLUSORY Women’s One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $25 at Amazon!

This Halter Suit

This swimsuit is fit for a ’50s pinup girl! We love that the style has retro energy while still looking modern at the same time, plus it’s available in a strong array of colors and prints.

Get the Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece for prices starting at $31 at Amazon!

This Plunge Suit

Hello, plunging neckline! The extra low cut on this one-piece is amazing, and helps to show off your bust in a flattering way. Shoppers say that they get tons of compliments while wearing it!

Get the SPORLIKE Women’s V-Neck Ruffle Bathing Suit for prices starting at $33 at Amazon!

This Mesh One-Piece

The strategic placement of the cutouts on this swimsuit are its major selling point. Shoppers are gushing over how fierce this piece makes them feel!

Get the Husmeu Women’s Tummy Control One Piece for prices starting at $33 at Amazon!

This Hot Pink Suit

This belt has a touch of ruching to narrow the waist, which in turn gives you a sleeker appearance! The spaghetti straps are removable, which totally changes up the look.

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess Bandeau Mio One-Piece Swimsuit for $120 at Nordstrom!

This Strappy Suit

If you’re on a mission to turn heads with your swimwear, look no further. The straps on the sides and the chest will make you stand out — especially in pictures!

Get the Isabella Rose Lucca High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit for $148 at Nordstrom!

This Ribbed One-Piece

We’re getting some classic ’90s energy from this swimsuit! The higher cut on the bottom helps to elongate the legs, and the texture is dynamic. It may be a staple, but that’s what we love about it!

Get the Good American Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $53 at Nordstrom!

This Ruched Suit

Ruching is a reliable detail to look for whenever you want a swimsuit that will flatter your frame! This suit has a sportier feel that’s ideal for low-key outings to the beach or pool.

Get the Beechgirl V Neck One Piece Swimsuit for $29 at Walmart!

This Belted Suit

A belt always makes for a more flattering swim look, and we’re obsessed with this one! It gives the ensemble an elevated vibe that we know will captivate in content.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Animal Crinkle One Piece Swimsuit for $25 at Walmart!

This Ruffle Monokini

We instantly fell for this bathing suit the second we saw it! The cutout detail gives you a two-piece aesthetic, but is still modest enough if you prefer more coverage in your swimwear.

Get the Charmo Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit for $18 at Walmart!

This Bestselling One-Piece

There’s a reason why this swimsuit has so many fans! The ruching, simple cut and price point have made it a bestseller — and it’s a solid option to have on hand whenever you’re not sure what to wear.

Get the Cupshe Women’s Ruched One Piece Swimsuit for $29 at Walmart!

This Ruffle Trim Suit

Shoppers are calling this one of their favorite swimsuits they have owned to date. The neckline and ruffle detail along the bust look elegant, plus it’s available in an impressive array of colors!

Get the JS Jessica Simpson Frill Shoulder Plunge One Piece Swimsuit for $25 at Walmart!

This Simple Suit

The criss-cross design of this swimsuit brings the eye into the waist so that you look cinched-in. Another advantage? The underwire cups which give the bust more support!

Get the Dreamsuit Women’s Slimming Control Wrap Mesh Inset One Piece Swimsuit for $73 at Target!

This Deep-V Suit

If you love highlighting the bust with your swimsuits, you’ve met your match. The neckline dips down extra low for maximum impact!

Get the Sea Angel Women’s Plunge Front Maillot One Piece Swimsuit for $40 at Target!

This Wrap-Style Suit

Wrap-style swimsuits like this one are always going to look flattering on tons of different body types. The look is traditional, but that’s why it’s an excellent option!

Get the Aqua Green Women’s Faux Wrap Over the Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit for $45 at Target!

This Mesh Cutout Suit

The lines combined with the mesh cutouts on this suit will help you feel like your best self. This major confidence-boosting swim look is the key to being unstoppable this summer!

Get the Shade & Shore Women’s Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit for $40 at Target!

This Designer Suit

This swimsuit is an investment, but the payoff is remarkable. It’s the perfect look to wear if you want to make a major splash!

Get the Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit for $298 at Tory Burch!

