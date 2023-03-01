Cancel OK
10 Best Sculpting Bras for Comfy Coverage and Smooth Support

sculpting bras
 Shutterstock

Are your bras feeling a little blah lately? It’s understandable — shopping for undergarments has never been at the top of our to-do list. Once we find a bra that fits, we stick with it. But our current cleavage situation isn’t exactly ideal. We want to feel like a Victoria’s Secret Angel in perky push-up bras with smooth support!

Release your inner Jessica Rabbit with the 10 best shaping bras that will sculpt your silhouette. So long, saggy bras! Hello, lifted lingerie!

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

smoothing bra
Amazon

 

This Vanity Fair back-smoothing bra is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s minimizer bras! Made with four-way stretch fabric, this bra shapes and smooths bumps and bulges.

Was $50On Sale: $27You Save 46%
Warner’s Smoothing with Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

seamless bra
Amazon

 

With over 38,000 reviews on Amazon, this seamless bra is a comfy crowd-pleaser. The side-smoothing panels and stretch fabric contour your shape for a flattering fit.

Was $42On Sale: $29You Save 31%
Bali Ultra-Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra

underwire bra
Amazon

This ultra-light underwire T-shirt bra is an everyday essential! Featuring a shaping inner sling, convertible straps and sheer trim, this bra is both supportive and sexy.

Was $48On Sale: $20You Save 58%
Deyllo Women’s Push-Up T-Shirt Bra

push-up bra
Amazon

Looking for a major lift? This seamless push-up bra will enhance your cup size, while staying virtually invisible under clothing.

$33.00
Wingslove Women’s Push-Up Bra

deep V underwire bra
Amazon

This deep-V plunge bra is ideal when you’re wearing a low-cut top. Shoppers say this smoothing style fits just as well as Victoria’s Secret push-up bras!

$25.00
Rosyclo Filifit Sculpting Uplift Bra

sculpting bra
Amazon

 

Specifically designed to deliver support and coverage, this sculpting bra shapes your body and lifts your breasts. Complete with four-way stretch fabric, wide adjustable straps and full cups, this bra also protects your chest during high-impact workouts.

$28.00
HSIA Minimizer Bra for Women Full Coverage

lace bra
Amazon

This lovely lace bra may look like your typical lingerie, but it actually smooths your back and sides with a double-lined mesh band. “This bra is PERFECT!” one customer declared. “I have never said ‘wow’ when I put on a bra before and I will definitely be buying more of these! It fits perfectly, and is both comfortable and supportive.”

Was $50On Sale: $23You Save 54%
Calvin Klein Invisible Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Bra

seamless bra
Amazon

Super soft and lightly lined, this Calvin Klein seamless bra feels like a second skin. The molded cups provide sufficient shaping so you’ll be comfy and curvaceous.

Was $44On Sale: $29You Save 34%
Pretty Well Comfort Seamless Bra

criss-cross bra
Amazon

This soft seamless bra features a criss-cross back that can be worn two different ways. And according to one shopper, it’s the “smoothest bra underneath clothing.”

$24.00
 Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra

front-close shaping bra
Amazon

 

From moisture-wicking material to underwire support, this front-close shaping bra will keep you cool while looking hot. “One of the most comfortable bras that I’ve ever owned,” one customer declared.

Was $48On Sale: $30You Save 38%
