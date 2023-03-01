10 Best Sculpting Bras for Comfy Coverage and Smooth Support

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are your bras feeling a little blah lately? It’s understandable — shopping for undergarments has never been at the top of our to-do list. Once we find a bra that fits, we stick with it. But our current cleavage situation isn’t exactly ideal. We want to feel like a Victoria’s Secret Angel in perky push-up bras with smooth support!

Release your inner Jessica Rabbit with the 10 best shaping bras that will sculpt your silhouette. So long, saggy bras! Hello, lifted lingerie!

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

This Vanity Fair back-smoothing bra is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s minimizer bras! Made with four-way stretch fabric, this bra shapes and smooths bumps and bulges.

Warner’s Smoothing with Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

With over 38,000 reviews on Amazon, this seamless bra is a comfy crowd-pleaser. The side-smoothing panels and stretch fabric contour your shape for a flattering fit.

Bali Ultra-Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra

This ultra-light underwire T-shirt bra is an everyday essential! Featuring a shaping inner sling, convertible straps and sheer trim, this bra is both supportive and sexy.

Deyllo Women’s Push-Up T-Shirt Bra

Looking for a major lift? This seamless push-up bra will enhance your cup size, while staying virtually invisible under clothing.

Wingslove Women’s Push-Up Bra

This deep-V plunge bra is ideal when you’re wearing a low-cut top. Shoppers say this smoothing style fits just as well as Victoria’s Secret push-up bras!

Rosyclo Filifit Sculpting Uplift Bra

Specifically designed to deliver support and coverage, this sculpting bra shapes your body and lifts your breasts. Complete with four-way stretch fabric, wide adjustable straps and full cups, this bra also protects your chest during high-impact workouts.

HSIA Minimizer Bra for Women Full Coverage

This lovely lace bra may look like your typical lingerie, but it actually smooths your back and sides with a double-lined mesh band. “This bra is PERFECT!” one customer declared. “I have never said ‘wow’ when I put on a bra before and I will definitely be buying more of these! It fits perfectly, and is both comfortable and supportive.”

Calvin Klein Invisible Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Bra

Super soft and lightly lined, this Calvin Klein seamless bra feels like a second skin. The molded cups provide sufficient shaping so you’ll be comfy and curvaceous.

Pretty Well Comfort Seamless Bra

This soft seamless bra features a criss-cross back that can be worn two different ways. And according to one shopper, it’s the “smoothest bra underneath clothing.”

Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra

From moisture-wicking material to underwire support, this front-close shaping bra will keep you cool while looking hot. “One of the most comfortable bras that I’ve ever owned,” one customer declared.

