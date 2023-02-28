10 Best Bras to Help Relieve Neck and Shoulder Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you’re wearing a bra which winds up causing neck or shoulder pain, the issue comes down to lack of support. To avoid this pesky problem, there are two key features to look out for while shopping.

Keep an eye out for thicker straps or straps with an added element to make them more comfortable — or wider side straps which take some of the stress off of your shoulders. Better yet, why not find yourself a bra with both? The styles we came across boast at least one defining feature which may help alleviate shoulder and neck pain, plus incredible reviews to boot. Check out which bras have earned their spot on our comprehensive list below!

Bali Women's One Smooth U Posture Boost Bra This bra has both thicker shoulder straps and wider bands on the sides which assists with comfort and looks extra smooth underneath clothing. Shoppers say they can wear it all day long with ease! Pros Extensive sizing available

Seamless design

Comfy design features Cons Only two colors available Starting at $19.67 See it!

Wacoal Women's Slimline Seamless Underwire Minimizer Bra Specifically designed for larger busts, this bra helps to minimize the chest and provides full coverage. Hundreds of shoppers say it’s the absolute best for anyone who’s shopping for a bigger cup size! Pros Sizes C-DDD available

High reviews Cons Only one color available

On the expensive side Starting at $54.00 See it!

Rosme Women's Balconette Bra with Padded Straps For a date night bra, this lacy style is definitely our top choice! We love the way the straps are shaped and the added padding, which makes it feel more comfortable on the shoulders. Pros Very extensive sizing available

Multiple color options

Padded straps

Affordable Cons Sizing may be tricky Starting at $27.99 See it!

Wingslove Women's Sexy Lace Bra Another pick for a romantic outing is this lace style, which is just as beautiful as the balconette but offers a slightly different look. It has no padding, which makes it incredibly lightweight — and shoppers confirm it offers ample support without any uncomfortable digging on the shoulders or back! Pros Super extensive size options

Lightweight and comfortable

Four colors to choose from

Affordable Cons Few customer reviews Starting at $20.00 See it!

Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra Coverage Bra When a bra has over 10,000 reviews, it has to be amazing! This specific style is convertible so you can wear it in a few different ways, and shoppers report the flexible material it’s made from is what gives it the ultimate comfort factor. Pros Extra stretchy material

Full coverage design

U-shaped back

Tons of colors to choose from Cons May not be the most durable $17.47 See it!

Freya Women's Deco Underwire Molded Plunge Bra We can tell the straps on this bra were a focal point of the design. They’re made from a material which has ample stretch and they’re wider than your typical bra strap, which puts less stress on the shoulders. Pros Thick straps

Supportive side bands

Extensive sizing available Cons Higher price tag

May run small $41.00 See it!

Felina Paramour Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra This bra may have the thickest straps on the sides out of our entire lineup, which is the most supportive element at play here. The shape of the back also makes it easy to wear and puts less stress on the shoulders. Pros Extra wide side bands

Cups C-G available

Affordable 2-packs available Cons Slightly more expensive Starting at $34.95 See it!

HSIA Women's Minimizer Bra Unlined Underwire Full Figure Lace Bra Reviewers who have fuller busts and want to snag a more balanced look claim this is the bra that does the trick! It’s made from mesh and lace so it doesn’t add any extra, unnecessary volume, and the full coverage cut adds ample support. Pros Thousands of five-star reviews

Lightweight design

Full-coverage for larger busts

Tons of colors to choose from Cons Lace may not be totally smooth underneath tight tops Starting at $16.99 See it!

Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra Reviewers who don’t enjoy wearing bras at all say this is one they could rock all day — some have even fallen asleep with it on! From the coverage level to the supportive straps, this bra may take the cake when it comes to comfort. Pros No. 1 Amazon bestseller

36C-42H sizes available

Plenty of color options

Affordable 2-packs available Cons Doesn't come in smaller sizes Starting at $18.50 See it!

Playtex Women's Secrets All Over Smoothing Full-Figure Wirefree Bra When you don’t have wires for support, every element of a bra needs to be well thought out to feel comfortable for all-day wear — which is precisely what this option provides! Pros Tons of five-star reviews

Wire-free design

All-day wear Cons May run small

Only three colors available Starting at $14.50 See it!

