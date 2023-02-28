Cancel OK
10 Best Bras to Help Relieve Neck and Shoulder Pain

Wide-Strap-Bra-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you’re wearing a bra which winds up causing neck or shoulder pain, the issue comes down to lack of support. To avoid this pesky problem, there are two key features to look out for while shopping.

Keep an eye out for thicker straps or straps with an added element to make them more comfortable — or wider side straps which take some of the stress off of your shoulders. Better yet, why not find yourself a bra with both? The styles we came across boast at least one defining feature which may help alleviate shoulder and neck pain, plus incredible reviews to boot. Check out which bras have earned their spot on our comprehensive list below!

Bali Women's One Smooth U Posture Boost Bra

Bali Women's One Smooth U Posture Boost w/EverSmooth Back Underwire Bra, Nude, 40C
Bali
This bra has both thicker shoulder straps and wider bands on the sides which assists with comfort and looks extra smooth underneath clothing. Shoppers say they can wear it all day long with ease!

Pros

  • Extensive sizing available
  • Seamless design
  • Comfy design features

Cons

  • Only two colors available
Starting at $19.67
See it!

Wacoal Women's Slimline Seamless Underwire Minimizer Bra

Wacoal womens Slimline Seamless Underwire Minimizer Bra, SAND, 38DD
Wacoal
Specifically designed for larger busts, this bra helps to minimize the chest and provides full coverage. Hundreds of shoppers say it’s the absolute best for anyone who’s shopping for a bigger cup size!

Pros

  • Sizes C-DDD available
  • High reviews

Cons

  • Only one color available
  • On the expensive side
Starting at $54.00
See it!

Rosme Women's Balconette Bra with Padded Straps

Rosme Womens Balconette Bra with Padded Straps, Collection Eliza, Black, Size 38C
Rosme
For a date night bra, this lacy style is definitely our top choice! We love the way the straps are shaped and the added padding, which makes it feel more comfortable on the shoulders.

Pros

  • Very extensive sizing available
  • Multiple color options
  • Padded straps
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Sizing may be tricky
Starting at $27.99
See it!

Wingslove Women's Sexy Lace Bra

Wingslove Women's Sexy Lace Bra Non Padded Underwire Unlined Bra Full Coverage Plus Size Lace Bralette (Black, 42C)
Wingslove
Another pick for a romantic outing is this lace style, which is just as beautiful as the balconette but offers a slightly different look. It has no padding, which makes it incredibly lightweight — and shoppers confirm it offers ample support without any uncomfortable digging on the shoulders or back!

Pros

  • Super extensive size options
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Four colors to choose from
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Few customer reviews
Starting at $20.00
See it!

Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra Coverage Bra

Maidenform Womens Comfort Devotion - Extra Coverage Bra, Body Beige,36B
Maidenform
When a bra has over 10,000 reviews, it has to be amazing! This specific style is convertible so you can wear it in a few different ways, and shoppers report the flexible material it’s made from is what gives it the ultimate comfort factor.

Pros

  • Extra stretchy material
  • Full coverage design
  • U-shaped back
  • Tons of colors to choose from

Cons

  • May not be the most durable
$17.47
See it!

Freya Women's Deco Underwire Molded Plunge Bra

Freya Women's Deco Underwire Molded Plunge Bra, Black, 36GG
Freya
We can tell the straps on this bra were a focal point of the design. They’re made from a material which has ample stretch and they’re wider than your typical bra strap, which puts less stress on the shoulders.

Pros

  • Thick straps
  • Supportive side bands
  • Extensive sizing available

Cons

  • Higher price tag
  • May run small
$41.00
See it!

Felina Paramour Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

Felina Paramour Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra with Tighter Band Design - Bras for Women, Seamless Bra, Lingerie for Women, Plus Size Bra (Warm Neutral, 38G)
Felina
This bra may have the thickest straps on the sides out of our entire lineup, which is the most supportive element at play here. The shape of the back also makes it easy to wear and puts less stress on the shoulders.

Pros

  • Extra wide side bands
  • Cups C-G available
  • Affordable 2-packs available

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
Starting at $34.95
See it!

HSIA Women's Minimizer Bra Unlined Underwire Full Figure Lace Bra

HSIA Women's Minimizer Bra Unlined Underwire Full Figure Lace Bra Plus Size Full Coverage Unpadded Bra 34DD Dusty Peach
HSIA
Reviewers who have fuller busts and want to snag a more balanced look claim this is the bra that does the trick! It’s made from mesh and lace so it doesn’t add any extra, unnecessary volume, and the full coverage cut adds ample support.

Pros

  • Thousands of five-star reviews
  • Lightweight design
  • Full-coverage for larger busts
  • Tons of colors to choose from

Cons

  • Lace may not be totally smooth underneath tight tops
Starting at $16.99
See it!

Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

Vanity Fair womens Beauty Back Smoothing (36c - 42h) Minimizer Bra, Damask Neutral, 38C US
Vanity Fair
Reviewers who don’t enjoy wearing bras at all say this is one they could rock all day — some have even fallen asleep with it on! From the coverage level to the supportive straps, this bra may take the cake when it comes to comfort.

Pros

  • No. 1 Amazon bestseller
  • 36C-42H sizes available
  • Plenty of color options
  • Affordable 2-packs available

Cons

  • Doesn't come in smaller sizes
Starting at $18.50
See it!

Playtex Women's Secrets All Over Smoothing Full-Figure Wirefree Bra

Playtex Women's Secrets All Over Smoothing Full-Figure Wirefree Bra US4707
PLAYTEX
When you don’t have wires for support, every element of a bra needs to be well thought out to feel comfortable for all-day wear — which is precisely what this option provides!

Pros

  • Tons of five-star reviews
  • Wire-free design
  • All-day wear

Cons

  • May run small
  • Only three colors available
Starting at $14.50
See it!
