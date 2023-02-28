10 Best Bras to Help Relieve Neck and Shoulder Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When you’re wearing a bra which winds up causing neck or shoulder pain, the issue comes down to lack of support. To avoid this pesky problem, there are two key features to look out for while shopping.
Keep an eye out for thicker straps or straps with an added element to make them more comfortable — or wider side straps which take some of the stress off of your shoulders. Better yet, why not find yourself a bra with both? The styles we came across boast at least one defining feature which may help alleviate shoulder and neck pain, plus incredible reviews to boot. Check out which bras have earned their spot on our comprehensive list below!
Bali Women's One Smooth U Posture Boost Bra
Pros
- Extensive sizing available
- Seamless design
- Comfy design features
Cons
- Only two colors available
Wacoal Women's Slimline Seamless Underwire Minimizer Bra
Pros
- Sizes C-DDD available
- High reviews
Cons
- Only one color available
- On the expensive side
Rosme Women's Balconette Bra with Padded Straps
Pros
- Very extensive sizing available
- Multiple color options
- Padded straps
- Affordable
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
Wingslove Women's Sexy Lace Bra
Pros
- Super extensive size options
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Four colors to choose from
- Affordable
Cons
- Few customer reviews
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra Coverage Bra
Pros
- Extra stretchy material
- Full coverage design
- U-shaped back
- Tons of colors to choose from
Cons
- May not be the most durable
Freya Women's Deco Underwire Molded Plunge Bra
Pros
- Thick straps
- Supportive side bands
- Extensive sizing available
Cons
- Higher price tag
- May run small
Felina Paramour Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra
Pros
- Extra wide side bands
- Cups C-G available
- Affordable 2-packs available
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
HSIA Women's Minimizer Bra Unlined Underwire Full Figure Lace Bra
Pros
- Thousands of five-star reviews
- Lightweight design
- Full-coverage for larger busts
- Tons of colors to choose from
Cons
- Lace may not be totally smooth underneath tight tops
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra
Pros
- No. 1 Amazon bestseller
- 36C-42H sizes available
- Plenty of color options
- Affordable 2-packs available
Cons
- Doesn't come in smaller sizes
Playtex Women's Secrets All Over Smoothing Full-Figure Wirefree Bra
Pros
- Tons of five-star reviews
- Wire-free design
- All-day wear
Cons
- May run small
- Only three colors available
