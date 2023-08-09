Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While Kris Jenner’s daughters are models and fashion moguls, we all know they got it from their mama! The iconic momager’s sense of style has been an inspiration for decades, and we are obsessed with her latest look from Italy.

The Kardashians star was spotted strolling the streets of Portofino on Tuesday, August 8, with longtime partner Corey Gamble and designer Domenico Dolce of Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a white lace overlay dress with short sleeves and a ruffled hem, choosing white sandals and a white bag to match. Ready to recreate this stunning ensemble?

Get the Jasambac Lace Midi Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, but are subject to change.

For under $40, this dress is a phenomenal option for an expensive vibe. Like Jenner’s frock, it has the white lace overlay, the ruffled hem, the midi length, the round neckline and the short sleeves. It comes in five other colors too! It’s a beautiful pick for anybody, but brides-to-be definitely won’t want to skip over this find.

Whether you wear this dress to a bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, engagement shoot or simply out to eat, you’ll feel like a star every single time. Want a slightly different look? We’ve picked out seven more dresses similar to Jenner’s below, all on Amazon. Happy shopping!

