Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to turn our attention from breezy fabrics to cozy knits. There’s nothing like the arrival of fall to inspire our fashion sense. Layering up just means more opportunities to slay!

We take sweater weather seriously around here. Pullovers, cardigans, vests, dresses — we want all knit everything. And, to be honest, we don’t want to spend a fortune. That’s why we’ve rounded up 17 of the best knit fashion finds on Amazon, all under $25. Shop below!

Pullover Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You simply can’t go wrong with this timeless Anrabess sweater, featuring a mock neckline and slouchy sleeves!

2. We Also Love: Love a cropped knit to go with your high-rise jeans? Check out this Prettygarden turtleneck!

3. We Can’t Forget: You’ll be drawing in compliments like a magnet when you rock this Dokotoo sweater. The bow in back is too cute!

4. Bonus: If you live in a warmer area but still want to get in on the fall vibes, check out this breathable, off-the-shoulder Shewin pullover!

5. Extra Credit: How about a short-sleeve sweater? This cable-knit Verdusa top features a collar and buttons too. Adorable!

Cardigans

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The way the subtle checker print is incorporated into the knit of this Zaful cardigan is totally brilliant!

7. We Also Love: Love a cute pattern with a Y2K vibe? Check out all of the variations of this Xiaxaixu cardigan!

8. We Can’t Forget: On the other hand, if you need something sleek, simple and versatile, make sure to grab this Amazon Essentials cardigan!

9. Bonus: Tie-front cardigans are a huge trend right now — we adore this bell-sleeve Verdusa version!

Sweater Vests

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Feel like your outfit is missing something? Try adding this Yousify cable-knt sweater vest on top!

11. We Also Love: How cute is the strawberry print on this pink Floerns sweater vest? Juicy!

12. We Can’t Forget: Florals aren’t solely for spring and summer. This button-up Hyipels sweater vest is perfect for fall!

13. Bonus: The ruffled armholes on this Missactiver sweater vest are an unexpected twist that we now can’t live without!

Sweater Dresses

14. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of this Mascomoda sweater dress right now. The lantern sleeves? the tie at the waist? Obsessed!

15. We Also Love: Want something roomy and cozy but still elevated? Shop this Koinshha mock-neck sweater dress!

16. We Can’t Forget: This color-block MakeMeChic dress is so cute — we can’t believe how affordable it is!

17. Bonus: Your style icon status will be firmly cemented when you step out wearing this dual-tone Taylor sweater dress!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Discover more Amazon Fashion scores here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: The Perfect Gym Tee? This Comfy-Cool Pick Has Over 11K Reviews — Save 20% Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Getting dressed for the gym can sometimes feel more difficult than getting dressed for a fancy event. There’s often an option to just wear a sports bra or activewear tank — but for many of Us, we’d rather […]

Related: The Absolute Best Labor Day 2023 Home Sales and Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Labor Day is the perfect time of year to make some major purchases for your home. Whether you need a new mattress, new cookware, new living room furniture or whatever else, you’re likely to find low, low, low […]

Related: $10 Off! These Bestselling Eye Gels Are Made With Real Marine Collagen Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Eyes on the prize! Our eye area always appreciates a little extra love when it comes to skincare. The delicate skin is simply more prone to showing signs of aging — and it’s not shy about dark circles […]