It’s time to turn our attention from breezy fabrics to cozy knits. There’s nothing like the arrival of fall to inspire our fashion sense. Layering up just means more opportunities to slay!
We take sweater weather seriously around here. Pullovers, cardigans, vests, dresses — we want all knit everything. And, to be honest, we don’t want to spend a fortune. That’s why we’ve rounded up 17 of the best knit fashion finds on Amazon, all under $25. Shop below!
Pullover Sweaters
1. Our Absolute Favorite: You simply can’t go wrong with this timeless Anrabess sweater, featuring a mock neckline and slouchy sleeves!
2. We Also Love: Love a cropped knit to go with your high-rise jeans? Check out this Prettygarden turtleneck!
3. We Can’t Forget: You’ll be drawing in compliments like a magnet when you rock this Dokotoo sweater. The bow in back is too cute!
4. Bonus: If you live in a warmer area but still want to get in on the fall vibes, check out this breathable, off-the-shoulder Shewin pullover!
5. Extra Credit: How about a short-sleeve sweater? This cable-knit Verdusa top features a collar and buttons too. Adorable!
Cardigans
6. Our Absolute Favorite: The way the subtle checker print is incorporated into the knit of this Zaful cardigan is totally brilliant!
7. We Also Love: Love a cute pattern with a Y2K vibe? Check out all of the variations of this Xiaxaixu cardigan!
8. We Can’t Forget: On the other hand, if you need something sleek, simple and versatile, make sure to grab this Amazon Essentials cardigan!
9. Bonus: Tie-front cardigans are a huge trend right now — we adore this bell-sleeve Verdusa version!
Sweater Vests
10. Our Absolute Favorite: Feel like your outfit is missing something? Try adding this Yousify cable-knt sweater vest on top!
11. We Also Love: How cute is the strawberry print on this pink Floerns sweater vest? Juicy!
12. We Can’t Forget: Florals aren’t solely for spring and summer. This button-up Hyipels sweater vest is perfect for fall!
13. Bonus: The ruffled armholes on this Missactiver sweater vest are an unexpected twist that we now can’t live without!
Sweater Dresses
14. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of this Mascomoda sweater dress right now. The lantern sleeves? the tie at the waist? Obsessed!
15. We Also Love: Want something roomy and cozy but still elevated? Shop this Koinshha mock-neck sweater dress!
16. We Can’t Forget: This color-block MakeMeChic dress is so cute — we can’t believe how affordable it is!
17. Bonus: Your style icon status will be firmly cemented when you step out wearing this dual-tone Taylor sweater dress!
