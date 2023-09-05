Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Summer may be over, but the summer savings are still going strong! And it’s great timing — Fashion Week starts this week, so we’re in the mood to shop some post-Labor Day lewks. We already have plenty of neutral pieces for fall, but we could use a pop of color to spice up our wardrobe.
Below are the best colorful deals on Amazon right now, from sweaters to shoes. Get ready for fall fashion with these trendy pieces, on sale for up to 55% off!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Labor Day weekend is here! It may be the last “official” weekend of summer, but that doesn’t mean we need to surrender to summertime sadness! After all, there’s so much goodness left in the year to come: leaf […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is known for its shades of brown, burgundy, burnt sienna and mustard yellow. And let’s be clear — we love all of the above. But if you’re someone who loves bright, bold clothing in your wardrobe, you […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Gen Z prefers a loud look — mismatched prints, graphic tees and color overload. But we tend to lean towards the quiet luxury trend, a minimalistic approach to fashion that embraces classic cuts and sophisticated staples. Think: Elizabeth […]
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!