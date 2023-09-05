Cancel OK
Add a Pop of Color to Your Fall Wardrobe With the 10 Best Amazon Fashion Deals Up to 55% Off

By
colorful fall fashion deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer may be over, but the summer savings are still going strong! And it’s great timing — Fashion Week starts this week, so we’re in the mood to shop some post-Labor Day lewks. We already have plenty of neutral pieces for fall, but we could use a pop of color to spice up our wardrobe.

Below are the best colorful deals on Amazon right now, from sweaters to shoes. Get ready for fall fashion with these trendy pieces, on sale for up to 55% off!

Aerosoles Denim Heeled Sandal

Aerosoles Women's Cosmic Heeled Sandal, Denim, 5
Aerosoles
Denim style is trending right now, so stay up to date with these fashion-forward shoes! It’s a lovely transitional look from summer to fall.
Was $140On Sale: $77You Save 45%
See It!

Anrabess Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

ANRABESS 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Ribbed Knitted Tie Waist Sexy Slim Fit Wedding Guest Party Bodycon Winter Knitted Midi Sweater Dresses with Slit 612guanghuilv-S Gray Green
ANRABESS
This sultry bodycon dress fits like a glove! The tie-waist offers tummy control while the side slit shows off a little leg.
Was $53On Sale: $43You Save 19%
See It!

Anrabess Turtleneck Tunic Sweater

Amazon
ANRABESS
Available in a variety of colors, this turtleneck tunic sweater is warm and cozy. And the high-low hem provides the perfect length for leggings.
Was $61On Sale: $37You Save 39%
See It!

Zesica Fleece Jacket

Amazon
ZESICA
An affordable alternative to the popular Free People Ruby jacket, this fleece shacket is a lovely layering piece for fall! The oversized look and fuzzy feel make this jacket an everyday essential.
Was $51On Sale: $40You Save 22%
See It!

Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Crew Neck Rib Sweater, Pastel Lilac, Medium
Amazon Essentials
Lavender haze! Pastels don’t just belong in spring and summer — take this lovely lavender with you into autumn.
Was $35On Sale: $28You Save 20%
See It!

Circus NY Heeled Sandal

Circus NY Women's Hartlie Heeled Sandal Punk Pink 9 Medium
Circus NY
Barbiecore! These bubblegum pink sandals will elevate any LBD.
Was $90On Sale: $53You Save 41%
See It!

Pretty Garden Satin Mini Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Satin Dress Long Sleeve Tie Waist Elegant Cocktail Party Mini Dresses (Wine Red,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Burgundy is going to be big this fall, so stay on trend with this wine red mini dress. Crafted with a soft satin, this tie-waist frock is flattering and comfy.
Was $51On Sale: $23You Save 55%
See It!

Anrabess Cardigan Coat

ANRABESS Women's Cardigans 2023 Fall Casual Sweater Coat Long Sleeve Open Front Knit Pockets Long Cardigan Jackets Comfy Trendy Outfits Fashion Clothes 580jiuhong-S Wine Red
ANRABESS
Another burgundy basic we adore? This cardigan coat that looks way more expensive than it actually is.
Was $67On Sale: $46You Save 31%
See It!

Automet Plaid Shacket

Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirts Fall Outfit 2023 Jacket Shackets Fashion Blouse 2023 Apricot
AUTOMET
Take this plaid shacket from the pumpkin patch to the football tailgate! It’s a fall fashion staple — period.
Was $50On Sale: $25You Save 50%
See It!

Acelitt Corduroy Pants

Acelitt Woman Corduroy Pants Trousers High Waisted Fashion Casual Loose Fall Straight Leg Pants Khaki Medium
Acelitt
We love the relaxed fit of these mustard yellow pants! Corduroy is the ultimate fabric of fall.
Was $48On Sale: $40You Save 17%
See It!

More Stories