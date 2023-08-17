Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Out of all the unexpected plot twists of the past few years, we did not have the comeback of New Balances on our Bingo card. Once considered a dad shoe, these lifestyle sneakers have now become a street style staple! From Hailey Bieber to Gigi Hadid, celebrities adore this fashion-forward footwear. And one shoe in particular is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s fashion sneakers on Amazon!

The New Balance 574 Core Sneaker is the most iconic design from the brand. Instantly recognizable and widely worn, these neutral shoes are an everyday essential. The grey colorway is particularly popular! Read on to get the lowdown on these trendy trainers.

Get the New Balance Women’s 574 Core Sneaker for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Golden Goose sneakers cost over $500 and even Nikes run for hundreds of dollars. That’s why we love the New Balance Women’s 574 Sneaker — it’s classic, cool and relatively cheap!

Made with recycled materials, these sneakers are also sustainable. Score! The soft foam cushioning provides all-day comfort and support. So, whether you’re going on a walk around the block, running errands, traveling or shopping at the mall, these comfy kicks are a treat for your feet.

Style these sporty sneakers with an activewear set and tube sets for a Pilates class or jeans and a tee for an easy off-duty OOTD. You could even utilize the “wrong-shoe theory” by pairing these sneaks with a midi or maxi dress for fall.

Based on the thousands of reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that these New Balances are not going anywhere anytime soon. One shopper said that these shoes are the “perfect blend of comfort and style” with a “timeless design and durable construction” to “elevate any casual outfit.” Another customer commented that “these sneakers have been hard to get because they keep selling out. They are super comfortable and go with so many different outfits.”

Catch these New Balance sneakers from Amazon while you still can!

