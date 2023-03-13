Channel Meghan Markle’s Scalloped Swimsuit Style on Your Next Vacation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s something about Meghan Markle‘s timeless and elegant style which keeps Us constantly interested in what she will wear next. That said, the entrepreneur and activist keeps a low profile these days, so we don’t notice her out and about too often.

The most direct glimpses into her American life lately arrived with the Harry & Meghan documentary which debuted on Netflix in late 2022. One scene from the docuseries showed Markle enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation time at the beach, and her ultra-chic swim look inspired Us to find a similar style to wear. With spring break and summer right around the corner, we want to buy swimsuits that feel glamorous — and we found a few incredible options in our quest to embody Markle’s one-piece aesthetic!

Get the SOCIALA Women’s Scalloped Padded High Cut One Piece Swimsuit for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

The exact swimsuit Markle reportedly wore costs $363, but there are more affordable styles out there — starting with this beauty from SOCIALA! It has a similar scalloped hem detail on the bottoms and the neckline, which is the number one element we sought to embody in our swimwear. The most noticeable difference (aside from material)? Our swimsuit has a plunging V-neck, instead of the sleek scoopneck Markle sported by the sea.

While this bathing suit is certainly different than Markle’s, it offers up a simplistic and sophisticated vibe. We can picture any fashion-forward favorite rocking this bathing suit teamed with great accessories, like the fedora-style hat and huge sunnies Markle paired with her look. But in case our top pick isn’t your cup of tea, we found plenty of alternative scalloped options which you may love even more. Read on!

Want more scalloped swim styles to help channel the famous fashionista? Check out some of our other favorite suits below:

