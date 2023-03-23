17 Best Bralettes That Give You the Support of a Bra With Extra Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most days, we just can’t be bothered to wear a bra. The underwire gets under our skin — literally! We’d rather go without any support than suffer from the suffocation of a bra that’s too tight. Once work is over and we’re safely back in the comfort of our own homes, all bets are off. Bye-bye, bras! Hello, freedom!

Sadly, we can’t get away with going bra-less all the time. But for those occasions that require less exposure, we’d prefer to figure out a back-up plan that doesn’t feel like a punishment. Thankfully, there are a variety of alternatives to traditional bras that still provide comfortable coverage. We picked out the top 17 bralettes that give you the benefits of a bra minus all the problems.

1. If you want the perfect balance of a bra and a bralette, then the Calvin Klein Invisible Lift Plunge Bralette was made for you. The seamless band will keep you comfy, the bonded panels will provide support and the removable pads will give your bust a boost — originally $46, now just $35!

2. Who said bralettes had to be boring? This plunging lace number is sultry and stunning. Featuring removable pads, adjustable straps and eye-and-hook closure, this V-neck bralette offers a flexible fit — just $20!

3. Three-for-one special! Available in sizes XS to 3XL, these Hanes low-impact bralettes are surprisingly supportive! As one shopper said, “As someone with big girls, these fit me so well! They provide all the support I need and they aren’t see through! They are comfortable enough to wear all day” — just $15!

4. With over 25,000 reviews on Amazon, these wireless lace bralettes are wildly popular! Ideal for those days when you still want to feel sexy but don’t feel like wearing a real bra — just $12!

5. Made of a spandex blend, this seamless bralette is buttery-soft and stretchy! We’re smitten with the subtle striped pattern, as well as the removable padding and adjustable straps — originally $28, now just $10!

6. In my Calvins! This triangle bralette from Calvin Klein makes Us think of those cool commercials starring celebs. Lightly lined with adjustable straps and the signature logo band, this bralette is free of padding and underwire — just$40!

7. Lightly lined! Seamless stretch! Wireless! Underarm smoothing! Designed to fit your shape, this top-rated comfort bra offers seamless support and stretch — originally $42, now just $25!

8. Created with an all-hosiery back to smooth out bumps and lumps, this Spanx unlined bralette is seriously comfortable! No wires, hardware or padding in sight — just $48!

9. Constructed with organically grown cotton, this Spanx bralette is super soft with just the right amount of stretch and support. The double-layer fabric is breathable while the V-neck cut is ultra-flattering — just $48!

10. Looking for a bralette that feels elevated and elegant? This satin shaping bralette from Spanx is luxe lingerie, featuring wirefree comfort and chic, quick-dry fabric — just $48!

11. With 13 different colors to choose from, this floral lace longline bralette from Free People is a wardrobe essential. “Perfect bra,” one customer declared. “Seems like it would be flimsy but the elastic holds and my boobies stay in despite struggling with these delicate bras. Cute and sexy!” — just $30!

12. Lovely in lace! This soft Free People bralette features light support and adjustable straps. One reviewer raved, “I’m absolutely obsessed with this bralette. It’s so comfortable and looks so cute and flattering on” — just $30!

13. Made with scuba-inspired material, this scoop neck bralette from Free People feels barely-there in the best way! One shopper gushed, “This bra is so comfortable and provides the perfect amount of support” — just $38!

14. When it comes to stylish support, we trust Kim Kardashian. This Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette is comfortable and breathable with quick-dry fabric — just $32!

15. From one of our favorite lingerie brands comes this Natori convertible sports bralette. The feather-light fabric is moisture-wicking to keep you cool during a sweat sesh — just $38!

16. Designed without wires, elastic or seams, this buttery-soft triangle bralette from True & Co. delivers a smooth fit that stays invisible under clothing — just $49!

17. Another Skims staple is this soft stretch scoop-neck bralette. This comfy cotton jersey style feels like a second skin — just $32!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!