10 Customer-Loved Comfy Bras to Pick Up for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Who doesn’t prefer to simply skip a bra and head out into the world — footloose and fancy-free? Unfortunately, that’s not an option for many of Us. When we need added support, it’s all about seeking the most comfortable option possible.

The most important thing to look for with undergarments is quality, and there are tons of comfy, cute bra styles to snag that won’t cost you a pretty penny. That’s thanks to Amazon (and a few Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals that are still happening). If you’re in search of your new favorite bra, read on for the scoop!

b.tempt’d Women’s B.wow’d Push-up Bra

This is the ideal bra to give you just a touch of lift with cups that are slightly shorter at the top. It’s a dream to wear with lower-cut ensembles — bonus points for the scalloped hem which makes the bra look seamless underneath tight clothes!

$44.00 See it!

Wingslove Women’s Sexy 1/2 Cup Lace Bra

Date night, anyone? If a sultrier undergarment is what’s on the agenda, this bra is a hit. The mesh cups offer up a fun peek-a-boo moment, blend well underneath clothing and feel virtually weightless!

Was $50 On Sale: $32 You Save 36% See it!

Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra

Add some extra oomph to your look with this intense push-up bra! If cleavage is what you’re after, this bra can add up to two cup sizes to your natural bust. Hello, va-va-voom!

$32.00 See it!

Wingslove Women’s Push Up Everyday Basic Comfort Bra

For an everyday lift that’s not as intense as a date-night bra, this T-shirt bra is perfect. It can add just the right push-up quality that doesn’t feel like too much!

$30.00 See it!

LIVELY All Day T Shirt Bra

This may be the go-to everyday bra you’ve been searching for! It’s comfortable, convertible and available in a wide range of sizes — we truly couldn’t ask for more.

$45.00 See it!

Calvin Klein Women’s Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra

Lightly-lined bra lovers need to get their hands on this little number! Not only is it extra light, it’s made from memory foam which helps create a natural and comfortable contoured shape.

Was $46 On Sale: $35 You Save 24% See it!

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette

For the ultimate comfort bra, go for this classic bralette! The thicker band underneath gives you support that’s suitable for lounging, running errands or even working out.

$28.00 See it!

Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Women’s Oh So Light Wireless Bra

This could be the holy grail of wireless bras! It may not be quite as supportive as some wireless styles for larger busts, but most shoppers agree it gets the job done — and in supreme comfort.

Was $15 On Sale: $13 You Save 13% See it!

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts

This shaper boyshort extends down to the upper thigh area, which may be able to help lift your butt while it’s making your waist look snatched!

Was $53 On Sale: $22 You Save 58% See it!

Hioffer 328 Women Waist Cincher Girdle Thong

If you’re concerned about panty lines showing from your shapewear, this thong is here to save the day! We also love how high it extends up the waist to ensure it won’t roll down and create awkward bumps.

$18.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!