Finally, a Wireless Bra That Actually Understands the Assignment

Wireless bras that offer good support are a game-changer in the world of lingerie. But if you’re here, you probably already knew that. If not, think about the usual discomfort that comes with underwire bras – the poking, the digging in, the occasional feeling like you’re trapped in a cage. Now, imagine getting rid of all that but still keeping the support you need. That’s what a good wireless bra does.

And there’s even more to love about wireless bras than that. Many have wider straps that distribute weight more evenly, reducing the strain on your shoulders. Plus, without wires, they’re flexible and supremely comfortable. Once you find the right one for you, you’ll be feeling fantastic. Thankfully, we found an excellent one you might very well make your go-to from now on.

This wireless bra has it all: style, form, and function. It’s also super affordable. What’s more, you can get it right now over at Walmart!

Get the Maidenform Modern Wireless Bra for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Maidenform Modern Wireless Bra is a wireless bra with light lining that offers a gentle lift thanks to its foam cups. Its super-soft microfiber fabric is also extremely comfortable, while offering a smoothiing effect. Its double straps and modern neckline as well as the keyhole cut-out detail make it look more sexy than your average wireless bra, too.

The bra’s straps can be worn in a number of ways as well, whether you need a traditional arrangement or racerback configuration. It comes in five different shades, and best of all, it’s just $17! That means you can buy multiples and wear a different color to change things up now and then.

Shoppers love this comfortable, supportive bra.

“Love it!” one wrote. “I am absolutely in love with this bra. It provides the needed “gentle” lift which I thought I couldn’t get from a wireless bra.”

“Sexy, comfortable, and practical!” another buyer commented. “It has a sexy design, but is also practical and gives a smooth silhouette under a T-shirt or cotton dress.”

