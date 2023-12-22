I Love This Candy Pink Bra for Daring To Stand Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You might think you want a fuller bust. That is, until you see all the very limited options that us girls with a little more love on top have to. buy. If it’s not an ugly beige, it’s black or white. And don’t even think about getting prints. While there are some retailers that are an exception to the rule, most bra designers assume anyone with a blessed chest must be dressing like a schoolmarm.

I love bright, eye-popping colors. I don’t want to be seen in a beige bra, ever. I’d always prefer black if I had to wear a neutral color, but if I’m in a situation where someone (including myself) is going to see it, I want a pretty hue that I feel proud about. And I finally found one that’s not only attractive, but super comfortable. Not only that, but it comes in a beautiful pink!

Tired of boring bras but need to accommodate your larger chest? I’ve found the bra of your dreams, and you can find it now at Amazon!

Get the Elomi Cate Full Cup Underwire Bra for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Elomi Cate Full Cup Underwire Bra is a ridiculously bright, hot pink piece of lingerie that you’ll want to wear all year long. Perfect for those with larger busts, it comes with a semi-sheer embroidery panel with a center bow detial and three-piece cup for additional shaping and side support. Most importantly, I love it because it’s eye-burning pink.

It features non-slip adjustable straps that, while larger, keep the bra on your shoulders where they belong. There are also powernet wing anchors to help support the bra so it won’t keep rising up your back. I especially dislike reaching behind me every few days to get the hooks where they belong again. So annoying. With this bra, I don’t have to.

For what it’s capable of doing for you, it isn’t expensive at all! It’s just $31, and if you want to get it in another color, you can definitely do that. You can get it cheaper than a Victoria’s Secret bra, that’s for sure, but it’s not like they have larger band sizes anyway.

“I found my holy grail of bras,” one shopper gushed about their purchase. “This bra fits better than any other I’ve had. The color is very rich and pretty.”

One shopper exclaimed “Best bras ever!” and added: “With this bra I have 25-year-old breasts again. I ordered five more.”

Ready to transform your bra-wearing experience? You’ll be living in a pink paradise with this one soon enough.

