Alert: this could be considered TMI, but since we’re all friends here, I don’t mind sharing. If there’s one clothing item I detest, it’s a bra. Nearly three years of wearing sports bras or going commando during the pandemic spoiled me beyond measure. That said, it’s been a huge struggle — I mean adjustment — getting back in the swing of wearing real bras on the daily.

Frustration over straps digging into my shoulders and complaints of underwire poking my sides barely scratch the surface of the ammunition I use to justify my one-sided spat with bras. Thankfully, I’ve found a happy medium which provides support and comfort without violating my job’s dress-related conduct codes. I get an adequate lift, firm shaping and tons of side smoothing. Even better? I don’t count down the seconds until I take it off. Whew, thank goodness for T-Shirt bras!

Warner’s Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra is an Amazon bestseller. This shopper-approved bra also features elastic-free sides, front-adjustable straps and underarm-smoothing and comfortable underwire. They’re also made with flexible foam cups to provide the perfect fit. You can snag this comfy bra in 29 shades, including various nude brown shades tones, in sizes 34B to 38DD.

No stressing about bulging underwire from the back of the bra. It features an elastic-free back design for a seamless look. This ultra-cozy bra doesn’t ride up on the sides, and is durable enough to last through multiple washes.

Verified shoppers left comments detailing their shock at finding such a high-quality bra for under $20. “The bra fits great, and I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable it is,” one shopper explained. The same shopper revealed their favorite thing about the bra. “One of the best features of this bra is the no side effects design, which means there is no bulging or spillover under the arms.”

This bra is a hit with expectant moms too. One pregnant reviewer said this bra “fits like a dream.” The mother-to-be was thrilled to find a bra that comfortably fit her. “I can’t even describe the relief,” they wrote. “I feel like me again!”

If you’re a fashionista who rolls her eyes whenever she puts on a new bra, don’t lose hope. Along with providing relief from painful underwires and straps, Warner’s Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra delivers adequate lifting and support — obsessed.

