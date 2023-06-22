17 Summer Maxi Dresses You May Be Able to Wear Without a Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: We absolutely detest when we have to wear extra layers in the summer. But we’re not talking about fall or winter layers, like knits or light jackets. We’re talking about the annoying layers underneath our attire — a.k.a. our bras!

It’s no secret that most outfits require a supportive undergarment to help shape the silhouette properly, but as long as the design in question works sans brassiere, we’re all about it. With that in mind, we decided to look for maxi dress styles which have details that may allow you to go bra-free. Check out our 17 top picks below!

17 Summer Maxi Dresses That You Can Wear Braless

1. This super casual and flowy maxi dress is amazing because it actually has a soft, wire-free bra built in for impeccable support — $142 at SheBird!

2. Because there’s a ruffle at the top of this ZMPSIISA strapless dress, it helps to cover the bust while still creating a streamlined silhouette — starting at $33 on Amazon!

3. We’re obsessed with the boho vibes this R.Vivimos dress is serving — $36 on Amazon!

4. The smocking at the top of this Floerns off-the-shoulder dress gives your bust some support without feeling too tight — starting at $31 on Amazon!

5. Strapless dresses may be a bit risky to wear totally braless, but the way this ECOWISH style is constructed makes it easier to pull off — $42 at Amazon!

6. Always stick with smocking at the bust when you want to wear a dress without a bra, and this one from Kocowoo is an affordable fan-favorite — $20 at Amazon!

7. Having an extra layer of material at the bust, like the lace overlay on this Dokuritu maxi, is what makes it ideal for wearing without a bra — starting at $43 on Amazon!

8. This ANRABESS jersey dress has a thicker band underneath the chest area which acts as a support system — starting at $40 on Amazon!

9. Shoppers say this PRETTYGARDEN smocked maxi dress is one of their all-time favorite summer styles — $43 at Amazon!

10. This strapless dress from 1.STATE also utilizes a ruffle at the bust — $89 at Nordstrom!

11. This Vince Camuto dress has enough compression in the chest area which minimizes the need for another layer — $69 at Nordstrom!

12. Create a bright and sunny off-the-shoulder moment in this yellow maxi from Julia Jordan — originally $129, now $100 at Nordstrom!

13. The tie back detail on this Lost + Wander dress lets you adjust how tightly it fits in the chest area — $118 at Nordstrom!

14. We love that you can wear this Free People dress as a strappy back style or turned around for a front cutout look — $78 at Nordstrom!

15. This Caslon smocked dress gets bonus points for having super flattering contrasting vertical stripes — $89 at Nordstrom!

16. If you’re looking for a fancier dress you can wear to a wedding or summer party, you’re going to adore this FLORET STUDIOS ruched bodice number — $118 at Nordstrom!

17. We can already tell that this beautiful-yet-simple Free People dress is bound to become one of our most beloved summer styles — $148 at Nordstrom!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!