11 Best Sports Bras to Actually Support Larger Cup Sizes and Busts

Shopping for bras? It’s never fun, but it’s particularly difficult for those of Us with larger busts — especially when sports bras are concerned. If you’re wearing a sports bra, you’re likely preparing for some type of workout. This means you’ll be moving around and require added support to keep yourself feeling confident — and most importantly, totally focused on your fitness!

Whether you’re gearing up for a high-impact workout or an easier class, there’s a sports bra out there which can perfectly suit your needs. We sourced a slew of different workout-specific designs, and expanded our search to find styles shoppers may be interested in. And, of course, we made sure each of the sports bras we selected has an expansive size range to suit nearly any cup and band size. Find out which supportive styles are perfect for you below!

Best HIIT Workout Bra: Under Armour Women’s Armour High Crossback Zip Bra

The extra compression support from this zip-front bra is ideal for workouts involving sudden movements at high speeds!

Starting at $47.00 See it!

Best Running Bra: Glamorise Women’s Full Figure No Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra

This bra provides enough bounce support for running, but it’s comfortable enough for you to keep going for long distances!

Starting at $26.00 See it!

Best Light Yoga Bra: Warner’s Women’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing

This lower-support bra is loved by shoppers for everyday wear, and we think it’s perfect for lower impact workouts like yoga or Pilates!

Starting at $27.00 See it!

Best Full Support Underwire Bra: Wacoal Women’s Underwire Sport Bra

If you’re in need of added support, this sports bra is outfitted with wires which may be exactly what you’re in the market for!

Starting at $48.00 See it!

Best Low-Cut Bra: Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra

Not all supportive sports bras need to completely cover up the chest to feel supportive, and this one has the right design details to keep you feeling confident while working out!

Starting at $46.00 See it!

Best Bounce Control Sports Bra: Glamorise High Impact Seamless Underwire Sports Bra

This double layered bra ensures comfort and extra support! You’ll be able to do intense workouts without your bust moving around.

$66.00 See it!

Best Longline Bra: SPANX Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra

You can wear this bra on its own with high-waisted bottoms thanks to its longer length!

$68.00 See it!

Best Moisture-Wicking Bra: Nike Alate Dri-FIT Sports Bra

This bra is made from top-grade moisture-wicking material which will give you a dry feel, and the size range is seriously impressive!

$50.00 See it!

Best Thin Strapped Bra: Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra

Not many sports bras designed to accommodate larger busts have thin straps, but with this ingenious double-strap design, you’ll snag the comfort and support without the thicker feel!

Starting at $29.00 See it!

The Most Stylish Bra: Yogi Convertible Sports Bra

This tie-dye bra is more than fun colors! It also boasts hidden underwire and foam cups to provide support and cuteness. Swoon!

$72.00 See it!

Best Custom Support Bra: Glamorise Women’s Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra

You can adjust the level of support you get from this bra and switch up the fit thanks to the adjustable capabilities present throughout!

Starting at $37.00 See it!

