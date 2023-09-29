If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Wet Dry Hair Brush for All Hair Types
Let’s be real. You can style curls in so many unique ways and completely transform your whole look. But if there’s one thing for sure, having to deal with long hair on a day-to-day basis is anything but enjoyable. Having to detangle them after a shower can prove to be a pain, and when you’re really struggling it can seem as though you’re cursed for having such a unique hair pattern at all. And this is totally not true.
Lucky for us modern curl gals and gents out there, combating tangles and frizz has never been easier. With the help of a quality wet dry hair brush, you’ll be able to call off your prayers to the hair gods and work through tangled hair faster than a hot knife through butter.
To help your search, we’ve curated a list of the top wet dry hair brushes 2023 has to offer!
Finding a High-Quality Wet Dry Hair Brush: A Buying Guide
Getting a wet dry hair brush can spell an end to all of our hair tangle problems. These brushes are scarily good at their job, but there are so many to choose from. If all of them were equally effective, it’d be easy to choose between them. But this is sadly not the case.
Your Hair Type
The first critical factor to consider is your hair type. Different wet dry hair brushes will be effective against different types of hair, and buying the right one is critical to success. For example, a brush with spaced-out bristles is ideal for curly hair since it can get between the thick curved hair easily. Similarly, a hairbrush with angled bristles will work better when faced with straight hair to ensure an even tangle removal.
If you don’t have to spend any time on this step, then you’re in luck because some universally-compatible wet dry hair brushes are fairly good. These brushes work flawlessly on any type of hair and leave them all untangled, and their only caveat is that they tend to cost more.
Bristle Firmness
Unlike regular brushes, the bristles of wet dry hair brushes are not just hard. Instead, they strike the perfect balance between softness and rigidity. The softness needs to be just straight so that the bristles don’t get stuck in the tangles and cause more problems than they solve. On the contrary, they need to be firm enough to fight against the tangles and not just slide past them. If you’re not sure about the bristle strength of the available options, just go with a reputable brand as they have usually adjusted this attribute to perfection.
Construction Material
The construction material of the brush will directly influence its ease of use and long-term durability, so choose wisely.
Soft Plastic
Soft plastic or rigid silicone brushes are incredibly durable as they do not shatter from accidental falls. Their elasticity is also a perfect counter to aggressive combing, preventing the handle from snapping in two. The only downside of these is that they get scratched up pretty quickly and often look dinged up even after a month of use.
Hard Plastic
Stiff plastic brushes are the most common option on the market because of their low cost and rigidity. They are plenty strong for day-to-day use, but a bad drop can shatter them in half. For this reason, it is best to avoid hard plastic wet-dry hair brushes.
Metal
Metal hair brushes are the strongest of the bunch. They have the shatter and drop resistance of soft plastic and the rigidity of hard plastic brushes. On the downside, this same quality can make these brushes a bit too heavy, leading to hand fatigue after every use.
Wood
Wooden hair brushes are the most luxurious option you can choose and for a good reason. These brushes are durable, rigid, and drop-resistant. Their only downside is that they also tend to cost more.
Comparing the Best Wet Dry Hair Brush Brands of 2023
Wet Brush Wet Dry Hair Brush
Pros
- Gorgeous purple design with colorful doodles
- Features premium bristle construction
- Works flawlessly on all hair types
Cons
- Handle is a bit slippery
Fiora Naturals Wet Dry Hair Brush
Pros
- A perfect counter to heavily curled hair
- Works flawlessly on dry hair as well
Cons
- Too big for use on small children
Cala Wet Dry Hair Brush
Pros
- Long-lasting metal construction
- Gorgeous metallic rose gold color
- Easy to grip handle
Cons
- The metal body feels cold in winter
Crave Naturals Wet Dry Hair Brush
Pros
- One of a kind detangling performance
- Suitable for children and adults alike
- Small and portable dimensions
Cons
- A bit time consuming to clean
Tangle Teezer Wet Dry Hair Brush
Pros
- Long-lasting, durable plastic construction
- Effective against curls and curves
Cons
- Can get tiring to hold over time
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can all wet brushes be used on wet hair?
A:No, they cannot. Brushes designed specifically for wet hair have softer bristles to avoid tugging while also detangling the hair with each swipe.
-
Q: How long does a wet brush last?
A:Depending on the bristle quality, a wet dry hair brush can last upwards of two years. The average price of the most popular wet brushes stands at roughly six months of regular use.
-
Q: Can I use a wet dry hair brush in the shower?
A:Yes! You can use your wet brush in the shower to detangle your hair. However you should avoid using them alongside shampoo or other soaps. Wet brushes are not designed with these chemicals in mind, and using them with shampoo can encourage rust and premature deterioration.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.