Keep Your Hair Healthy and Tangle-free With the Best Hair Brushes

What Are the Types of Hair Brushes?

Detangler brush

We’ve compiled this buying guide to tell you everything you should know about hair brushes, and what you should consider before buying one. By the end of it, you’ll know how to find the perfect hair brush for yourself. Let’s take a look!

Detangler brushes are designed to get rid of the tangles in your hair. They tend to have wide-spaced and firm bristles that can easily brush through the knots. These brushes are good for all hair types. So, whether you have curly hair or straight hair, a detangler brush will be equally effective. You can use them on both wet and dry hair, but trying to detangle hair when it’s wet may lead to hair breakage.

Wet brush

Though brushing wet hair may lead to breakage, some hair types, such as extremely curly hair, have to be brushed when wet. These brushes are specifically designed for use on wet or damp hair, and they don’t cause the damage that you would expect from a regular hair brush. This is because their bristles are extra-soft and extremely gentle on the hair.

Thermal brush

Many of us style our hair occasionally, which is exactly what thermal hair brushes are for. They’re made of materials like ceramic or titanium and conduct heat. More specifically, they’re designed to be used when blow drying hair and are usually found in hair salons. Thermal brushes can either be round shaped or paddle shaped.

What You Should Consider When Buying a Hair Brush

Hair type

One hair brush does not suit all hair types, which is why it’s important to buy a brush that’s designed specifically for your hair type. If you have thick and curly hair that is prone to knots, you should buy a hair brush that has nylon bristles. If you have thin or aging hair, a brush with boar bristles may be the best for you.

Shape of the brush

If you have long hair and prefer straight hairstyles, paddle brushes are your answer. On the other hand, round or circular brushes help add curls and volume to your hair. It’s important to know that not all hair brushes serve the same purpose and a little research goes a long way.

Brush handle

If you think the handle of the brush makes no difference at all, think again. Hair brushes are not only used to detangle, but they’re also important companions when styling. This is exactly why you should buy a hair brush whose handle has a comfortable grip and does not cause strains when held for long periods. To ensure this, we suggest you read through the reviews by previous customers.

Steps To Keep Your Hair Brush Clean

Your hair brush is a habitat for the residue of old hair products and dead skin cells. This is exactly why you need to keep it clean. But if you’re not sure how to go about cleaning your hair brush, we’ve noted down the steps for you.

Remove hair

All the hair you shed gets collected in your hair brush. The first thing to do before cleaning a brush is remove the hair. You can do this with the help of any pointy object, or even just a comb. To clean the hair brush more thoroughly, consider using an old toothbrush. Moisten the toothbrush with soap and water and scrub the bristles from bottom to top.

Use warm water and shampoo

To wash your hair brush, submerge it in a bowl of warm water with a few drops of shampoo and soak it for three to five minutes. Another tip is to add two tablespoons of baking powder to help clean your hair brush even better.

Leave it to dry

After cleaning your hair brush, rinse it, and leave it to dry. We recommend keeping it on top of a clean cloth or towel with the bristles facing down.

How We Choose Our Favorite Hair Brushes

Good design

When picking out the top-rated hair brushes, we made sure they were all of excellent design so they wouldn’t cause damage to your hair. All our picks have high-quality bristles that help detangle hair easily and ergonomic handles which make the hair brush extremely comfortable to use.

Price

In this guide, we’ve included hair brushes that you can buy for as low as $3 to higher-end hair brushes that cost up to $13. Depending on your budget, you can choose the one that works best for you. Rest assured that all our picks are worth every dollar you’ll spend on them.