Keep Your Hair Healthy and Tangle-free With the Best Hair Brushes

The right hair brush does three main things: it increases blood flow to the scalp, which makes the roots strong; it encourages the creation of sebum, which makes the hair shiny and keeps it protected; and it removes the product residue from your hair. This means that a good hair brush can make your hair cleaner, healthier, and shinier.
But which hair brush is the right one for you? Like different types of hair, there are also various types of hair brushes. It’s not easy to determine which hair brush is worth investing in, which is exactly why we’ve compiled this buying guide for you. Our handy guide will take you through the top hair brushes of 2022 and help you find one for yourself.
URTHEONE – Best Overall
To make the best use of this hair brush, avoid brushing your hair when it’s wet or while using mousses and hairsprays. And if you’re not satisfied, you can even get it replaced or get a refund within the first 60 days of your purchase. The reason we’ve chosen this pick as our favorite is because it gives you silky, frizz-free, and tangle-free hair without any pain, and it makes your hair smoother to brush through.
- Included wide tooth comb for parting
- Perfect for straightening hair
- Cleans hair and adds shine
- 60-day refund policy
- Collects a lot of dust
Wet Brush – Best for Detangling
Plus, this brush works just as well for curly hair without causing any damage. Along with fighting knots, this hair brush is great at reducing frizz. It’s light, sturdy, and it promises smooth hair all while being very affordable. Coming in a variety of colors and patterns, you’re sure to find the brush that matches your personal style. Whether you’re buying this hair brush for a kid or someone who is a kid at heart, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from.
- Removes knots easily
- Affordable, high-quality option
- Comes in many colors and patterns
- The bristles may bend
Conair – Budget-friendly Option
While this brand offers many brush options for specific hair lengths, styling, and traveling, this is an all-purpose hair brush. Thanks to its slightly rounded body, this hair brush is great for styling. Use it for daily use or to get a perfect blowout. Plus, it comes in three colors — blue, berry, and pink — so you can choose the one that suits your aesthetics best.
- Features a rounded body
- Perfect for styling and blowouts
- Comes in three bright colors
- May create static
BESTOOL – Best Quality
This hair brush massages your scalp, evenly distributes hair oils to make your hair smooth, and detangles without pain. It’s extremely important to keep your hair brush clean, which makes this pick an even better option since it comes with an included travel bag and brush cleaner. When it’s not in use, the bag prevents the brush from gathering dirt and the brush cleaner makes it easier to keep the brush free of dirt, hair, and oils. As an added bonus, if you’re not happy with your purchase, this product comes with a three month refund, return, or replacement policy.
- Comes with travel case and cleaning brush
- Environment-friendly and cruelty-free
- Massages scalp and distributes hair oils
- A bit pricey
REVLON – Easy To Use
The rubber handle is comfortable to hold and the bristles are spaced widely. This lets you get rid of those stubborn knots without any pain or hair damage and makes the brush very easy to clean. Because of the cushioned pad, this hair brush is also extremely pleasant to use as it has the ability to nicely massage your scalp. Plus, if you have curly hair, this is an ideal option as it won’t pull your hair and your hair won’t get caught in the brush. This brush comes in three unique colors — berry, black, and red.
- Great for curly hair
- Gets rid of knots easily
- Rubber handle is comfortable to hold
- Bristles may break overtime
Buying Guide: Hair Brush
What Are the Types of Hair Brushes?
Detangler brush
Detangler brushes are designed to get rid of the tangles in your hair. They tend to have wide-spaced and firm bristles that can easily brush through the knots. These brushes are good for all hair types. So, whether you have curly hair or straight hair, a detangler brush will be equally effective. You can use them on both wet and dry hair, but trying to detangle hair when it’s wet may lead to hair breakage.
Wet brush
Though brushing wet hair may lead to breakage, some hair types, such as extremely curly hair, have to be brushed when wet. These brushes are specifically designed for use on wet or damp hair, and they don’t cause the damage that you would expect from a regular hair brush. This is because their bristles are extra-soft and extremely gentle on the hair.
Thermal brush
Many of us style our hair occasionally, which is exactly what thermal hair brushes are for. They’re made of materials like ceramic or titanium and conduct heat. More specifically, they’re designed to be used when blow drying hair and are usually found in hair salons. Thermal brushes can either be round shaped or paddle shaped.
What You Should Consider When Buying a Hair Brush
Hair type
One hair brush does not suit all hair types, which is why it’s important to buy a brush that’s designed specifically for your hair type. If you have thick and curly hair that is prone to knots, you should buy a hair brush that has nylon bristles. If you have thin or aging hair, a brush with boar bristles may be the best for you.
Shape of the brush
If you have long hair and prefer straight hairstyles, paddle brushes are your answer. On the other hand, round or circular brushes help add curls and volume to your hair. It’s important to know that not all hair brushes serve the same purpose and a little research goes a long way.
Brush handle
If you think the handle of the brush makes no difference at all, think again. Hair brushes are not only used to detangle, but they’re also important companions when styling. This is exactly why you should buy a hair brush whose handle has a comfortable grip and does not cause strains when held for long periods. To ensure this, we suggest you read through the reviews by previous customers.
Steps To Keep Your Hair Brush Clean
Your hair brush is a habitat for the residue of old hair products and dead skin cells. This is exactly why you need to keep it clean. But if you’re not sure how to go about cleaning your hair brush, we’ve noted down the steps for you.
Remove hair
All the hair you shed gets collected in your hair brush. The first thing to do before cleaning a brush is remove the hair. You can do this with the help of any pointy object, or even just a comb. To clean the hair brush more thoroughly, consider using an old toothbrush. Moisten the toothbrush with soap and water and scrub the bristles from bottom to top.
Use warm water and shampoo
To wash your hair brush, submerge it in a bowl of warm water with a few drops of shampoo and soak it for three to five minutes. Another tip is to add two tablespoons of baking powder to help clean your hair brush even better.
Leave it to dry
After cleaning your hair brush, rinse it, and leave it to dry. We recommend keeping it on top of a clean cloth or towel with the bristles facing down.
How We Choose Our Favorite Hair Brushes
Good design
When picking out the top-rated hair brushes, we made sure they were all of excellent design so they wouldn’t cause damage to your hair. All our picks have high-quality bristles that help detangle hair easily and ergonomic handles which make the hair brush extremely comfortable to use.
Price
In this guide, we’ve included hair brushes that you can buy for as low as $3 to higher-end hair brushes that cost up to $13. Depending on your budget, you can choose the one that works best for you. Rest assured that all our picks are worth every dollar you’ll spend on them.
