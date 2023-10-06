Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Hot Rollers for Long Hair of 2023

Written by Jordyn Edwards

Long hair can be tedious to style. Long, thick hair means there is more to curl, more to straighten, and more to style. But once you have the look you want, it’s so worth it. While hot rollers might conjure memories of the scary box on your grandmother’s dresser, they’ve stood the test of time. This heat-curling method is just as convenient and relevant as it was years ago, plus modern-day rollers are generally safer and easier to use.

Although there are many different types of hair rollers on the market, there are some great benefits to using hot rollers as your first choice. Our guide below explores exactly what makes them so great and how to create your perfect look. Before we get there, our researchers have put together a list of the leading hot rollers for long hair in 2023. Here are our winning picks.