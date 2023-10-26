If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Coconut Oils for Hair Moisture
Chemical products and daily heat styling can damage your hair, causing it to become dry, brittle, and frizzy. Hair sprays, color treatments, brushes, dryers, irons, and styling products are just some of the products and tools that weaken and damage hair strands and rob them of their moisture and shine. The good news is that it’s not that hard to revitalize your locks so they’re more luscious than ever.
Coconut oil, a truly versatile beauty product, has been used for centuries to help nourish and strengthen dry and damaged hair. Our buying guide explains how coconut oil for hair can repair and tame your mane. Coconut oil contains lauric acid, has ultra-moisturizing properties, and reduces protein loss, leaving your hair healthier than before. To help you find the perfect product, we reviewed some of the best coconut oils for hair in 2023.
Buying Guide: Coconut Oil for Hair
With so many coconut oil products available on the market, it can be tricky to choose the optimal one for your hair’s needs. This detailed buyer’s guide covers everything you need to know about coconut oil for hair to make a successful purchase.
Types of Coconut Oil
Coconut oil can be extracted from coconuts through several different methods, each with its own benefits explained below.
Refined coconut oil
Refined coconut oil has a milder aroma and a higher smoke point. It has a high triglyceride content but a low phytonutrient content, offering high moisturizing properties.
Unrefined coconut oil
Unprocessed coconut oil is extracted through cold pressing. It’s also known as extra virgin coconut oil. This type is very beneficial for skin and hair because of its high phytonutrient content.
Fractionated coconut oil
Fractionated coconut oil is extracted after different types of fats have been separated. Only medium-chain fatty acids are fractionated to produce it. This type has a thin consistency and is ideal for massages and therapeutic purposes.
Benefits of Using Coconut Oil for Hair
- Relieves and soothes itchy scalps. It’s also anti-fungal so it can protect the scalp from the formation of yeast.
- Restores hair shine and repairs damaged and dry hair.
- Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which helps to prevent hair protein loss (such as keratin) for healthier, stronger locks.
- Styling products can make your hair dull and brittle, but coconut oil can penetrate into the hair shaft, lock in moisture, and gives it strength and nourishment.
- Reduces dandruff by promoting the growth of good bacteria on the scalp.
- Stimulates collagen production, a structural protein in the skin, to help moisturize and heal skin and hair.
How To Use Coconut Oil for Hair
To reap the most benefits from coconut oil for hair, you’ll want to include it in your regular beauty routine. You can use it before washing your hair to add a protective layer. This will prevent excessive water soaking in the hair and will reduce hair dryness. A small amount of oil applied for 30 minutes is sufficient. Applying too much oil for an extended period of time can cause greasy hair.
After washing your hair, you can apply two to three drops of coconut oil as a natural hair conditioner. It smoothes out the hair and reduces frizziness. You can use a dab of coconut oil during styling to control frizz.
Comparing the Best Coconut Oils for Hair of 2023
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I use coconut oil as a hair mask?
A:Apply one to two tablespoons of 100% pure coconut oil to the hair and massage for 10-15 minutes. Leave it on the hair for at least 30 minutes or longer, then wash it off.
-
Q: How can I stimulate hair growth with coconut oil?
A:Massage the coconut oil into your scalp and hair with your fingers, working the oil through the hair strands. Put your hair up with a jaw clip and cover it with a towel. Leave the coconut oil in for at least 30 minutes or a few hours for it to hydrate your hair from the roots to the tips and promote hair growth.
-
Q: Can coconut oil prevent hair loss?
A:Coconut oil strengthens brittle hair by nourishing and moisturizing it. It increases hair elasticity and prevents breakage-related hair loss.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.