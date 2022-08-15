This Tightening Treatment Is Reportedly an Instant Eye Lift in a Tube

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The first place where wrinkles start to pop up is around the eye area, as the skin in the region is especially sensitive and thin. But even before showing signs of aging, the under-eyes are prone to a slew of other issues including dark circles and bags. We’ve all been there!

If you’ve ever woken up from a night spent tossing and turning, people are usually able to tell through your eyes. Needless to say, it’s not the cutest look — so if you need a quick pick-me-up in a pinch or just want lessen the appearance of wrinkles, this cream from Peter Thomas Roth will be your new secret weapon!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Though this tightening treatment only delivers a temporary fix to the pesky problems you’re grappling with, there’s no question that it’s seriously come in handy for countless shoppers. It works to help firm up the skin underneath and around the eyes by using a series of peptides to reduce puffiness, and an ingredient called Firm-A-Tite which may lift and tighten in the skin in just a matter of seconds!

You can use this gel treatment underneath the eyes, in the crow’s feet area and on the “11” lines that can pop up between the brows. You truly don’t need a lot of this product to score the lifting and firming effects you want to achieve. It’s recommended you only use a pea-sized amount at a time, and apply the treatment with a dry makeup brush on your target areas.

Reviewer after reviewer notes that if you don’t believe this elixir actually works, ditch the skepticism now! They describe this tightening cream as a “miracle” product, and claim it’s helped them look years younger in a flash. How have we survived without this life-saver in our skincare arsenal until now? There’s a reason it’s trending on TikTok!

