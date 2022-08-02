Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As of late, TikTok has become one of our main sources of education. The video platform is made up of more than just dance routines and viral trends! We’re constantly gaining new knowledge from a wide range of experts, from fitness coaches to makeup artists. And we recently saw one TikTok in which multiple hair stylists shared how often they wash their hair. We were astounded by their answers — the overwhelming response was only once per week!

If you grew up believing you need to shampoo and condition daily in order to keep your hair clean, then we know this new information might seem surprising. But according to Today, shampooing too often can actually damage your hair. Dry shampoo is an excellent alternative that saves so much time and also helps the environment by cutting down on water use. And we just discovered an extra eco-friendly dry shampoo that shoppers say is simply “the best.” Keep scrolling to find out why!

Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk, Non-Aerosol Formula, Eco-friendly Loose Powder, Paraben & Sulfate-Free for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change. Also available at Klorane!

The Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk, Non-Aerosol Formula, Eco-friendly Loose Powder, Paraben & Sulfate-Free is not your average dry shampoo. Just like our favorite lattes, this hair care product is powered by oat milk! This primary ingredient soothes your scalp and protects your hair. Many dry shampoos on the market turn your hair grey, but this Klorane version revitalizes without white residue. What else does this magical dry shampoo do? It gently eliminates oil and dirt while adding volume and texture. Bye-bye, greasy locks! Hello, clean hair!

Perfect for days when you just don’t have time to wet your hair and deal with blow-drying and styling. Just spray this dry shampoo into the roots, and watch as your mane becomes the main attraction (note to self: name your future hair salon The Mane Attraction). Not only is this dry shampoo top-rated, it’s also award-winning. We see you, Allure, InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar and Byrdie! Trust the editorial experts. Plus, Kristin Cavallari is also a fan!

Here are just a few of the rave reviews:

“This stuff does what all the other dry shampoos say they do: Soaks up grease/oil and then GOES AWAY with ZERO buildup. This Klorane dry shampoo extends me to 9-10 days. I’ll never use another dry shampoo again.”

“Nothing short of AMAZING, if I could give Klorane Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo 6 Stars, I would! It is that effective!”

“It doesn’t make my red hair look like I have dandruff, my hair still has shine after 5 days (and not in a greasy way). My scalp doesn’t itch – at all!!!!! It’s literally the holy grail of dry shampoo.”

See what all the buzz is about with the Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder.

