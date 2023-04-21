Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer skin! As the weather heats up, suddenly our skincare routine starts to feel like too much. Our winter moisturizers are especially too heavy now that our skin isn’t as dry when we step outside. Warm spring and summer weather will likely have you ditching your ultra-thick creams — but don’t skip moisturizer altogether!

It’s still very important to keep skin replenished in the heat, especially as the sun’s rays are beating down. You’ll want something lightweight that won’t sit heavily on the skin, but something that will still do a phenomenal job at keeping your complexion youthful, glowy and clear. Don’t worry — we’re not going to beat around the bush here. We’re going to link you right to our pick!

Get the Nano Emulsion Moisturizer, available in two sizes, from Hanacure!

This moisturizer manages to be both very lightweight and ultra-hydrating at the same time. It’s truly a gem of a skincare product! It contains a “remarkably high concentration of peptides, squalane, sodium hyaluronate and ‘ruby of the forest’ mushroom extract” to soothe, restore, protect and hydrate skin, but it manages to keep things pH-neutral.

Such a win for sensitive skin! This moisturizer is even hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-approved and pediatrician improved! And yes, that also means no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, alcohol or fragrance!

Another awesome thing about this anti-aging, damage-restoring skincare pick is its use of powerful nanotechnology. This technology is designed to increase the surface area of contact between the product and the skin, allowing for optimized absorption!

This non-greasy emulsion moisturizer, which comes in two sizes, has over 2,700 reviews, and nearly 95% of reviewers have given it a full five stars. Just 5% gave it a still impressive four stars, and less than 1% gave it three. It doesn’t have a single one or two-star review. How wild is that?

We looked through some of the reviews to see exactly what shoppers were saying. They say using this product will make it look like a “glowing light lives under your skin” and that the results are “absolutely amazing.” It “works better than anything I have ever used,” one wrote, while another reported, it “doesn’t clog pores or irritate my super super sensitive skin.” Shoppers “love how light it feels” and many note that “a little goes a long way.” Overall, customers say this product has improved their skin “tremendously!”

Use this moisturizer morning and night on clean skin for best results. Just make sure to grab it in time for the weather to really scream summer!

