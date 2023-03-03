Make Hair Look Fuller and Thicker ‘In a Single Blow Dry’ With This Treatment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are plenty of different intensive scalp serums or vitamins which can help your hair grow thicker and stronger, but they take at least a couple of months to kick into high gear. In the meantime, we say fake it ’till you make it!

If you want to want to score fuller hair now, all you need is the right treatment — and this serum from Color Wow may get the job done. It promises that after just one blow dry, your hair will transform limp or fine strands into the luscious locks of your dreams!

Get the Color Wow Dream Cocktail Leave-In Treatment for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Color Wow Dream Cocktail goes above and beyond your average heat protectant or blow-dry styler. It utilizes a weightless carb complex which combines starch, oats and cellulose designed to fatten up thin strands. The treatment bonds to your hair to give it a thicker and fuller appearance after a blow out. This is also a conditioning treatment which protects your hair from heat damage and prevents breakage, which fine hair is especially prone to. Who can relate? Plenty of Us!

In order to use this terrific treatment, all you have to do is shake up the bottle, pump out a few drops and run the product through towel-dried hair. From there, you can blow dry and style as you normally would, and watch as your hair miraculously goes from flat to voluminous! Reviewers claim this treatment makes their hair “look twice as thick” when they use it before a blow dry, and note the volume can last for a few days. Even though this treatment is merely a temporary fix, if you need to transform the aesthetic of your hair in a pinch, this is the product to use. Color Wow, indeed!

