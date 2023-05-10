Lizzo Loves This Brightening Face Oil That Makes Your Skin Glow: ‘It’s So Sick’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You glow, girl! One of the best compliments to receive is when someone tell Us we’re glowing. There’s nothing like that lit-from-within luminosity, happiness emanating from the inside out. It’s the way we look when we’re crushing it at work or crushing on a new love interest. But we want to replicate that radiance even when we’re not feeling our best!

And if there’s one star who understands the power of a glow-up, it’s Lizzo (“I do my hair toss, check my nails… feeling good as hell”). Ever since the Grammy winner first stepped onto the stage, she’s been shining bright with an infectious charisma and an illuminated complexion. So, what is the superstar’s beauty secret?

In 2019, the “Truth Hurts” singer told The Cut, “I have the whole Sunday Riley system now. I don’t mix systems. I would mix if I felt like it, but if it works for me, I don’t mess with it.” She singled out the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil: “It’s so sick.”

To quote Lizzo, “boss up and change your life” with the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil from Amazon!

Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Be the C.E.O. of your complexion with the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil. Infused with advanced vitamin C and golden turmeric, this glow-giving oil delivers instant radiance and antioxidant defense. Rich in nutrients, this face oil also helps eliminate redness, fight signs of aging, even skin tone and boost hydration. It’s like superfood for your skin!

If your face has been feeling dull, dry or damaged, then you should try this cult-favorite oil!

Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Lizzo isn’t the only fan of this Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow! Here are some of the glowing reviews for this fabulous face oil!

“What in the world is this?? My skin is glowing and looks so healthy! It evens out my skin and makes it glow.”

“I love this product! It feels great on my skin and it smells wonderful. It leaves my skin feeling hydrated and looking healthy with a glow. I highly recommend this product! 5 stars!”

“This oil was a complete game-changer for my face. I suffer from rosacea, this product helped to clear up the small bumps.”

“This is hands-down the best face oil I’ve ever used. It makes my skin glowy and foundation goes over it like a dream.”

Get your glow on with the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil!

See It! Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Sunday Riley here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: