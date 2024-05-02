Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a new look.

Since her release from prison in December 2023, Gypsy, 32, has made a few changes, including a hair makeover and a rhinoplasty.

Gypsy debuted the transformation via TikTok on Wednesday, May 1, posting a slideshow of images that showed her getting glammed by makeup artist Alexis Oakley before attending a Lifetime panel in Los Angeles. In the snaps, Gypsy — who used to be a brunette — wore her newly dyed blonde hair in loose curls, parted to the side. Her platinum mane was complemented by a soft beat that included wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

She teamed her hair and makeup with a bright red blazer and matching shorts. She accessorized with a beaded necklace and a coordinating bracelet.

Gypsy previously revealed to People that she’s “going through a personal transformation,” adding that the journey will be “physical.”

“Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” she told the publication while plugging her documentary, which is set to premiere June 3 on Lifetime.

Gypsy’s look isn’t the only thing that has changed in her life as of late. She made headlines last month after officially rekindling her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ on Tuesday, April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

The pair initially connected through a prison pen pal program when Gypsy was serving time for the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. They got engaged in 2018 but split the following year. Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022 when she was still in prison.

After Gypsy was released from prison, she did several joint interviews with Anderson, 37, before filing for divorce in April. She initially announced the split via her private Facebook account in March.