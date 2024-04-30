Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Blanchard, 32, told TMZ on Tuesday, April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

The outlet also obtained several photos of Blanchard and Urker, 31, kissing and holding hands at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27.

The pair initially connected through a prison pen pal program when Gypsy was serving time for the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. They got engaged in 2018 but split the following year. Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022 when she was still in prison.

After Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023, she did several joint interviews with Anderson, 37, before filing for divorce earlier this month. She announced the split via her private Facebook account in March.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote, per People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Days after announcing her and Anderson’s separation, Gypsy got matching husky tattoos with Urker. Urker’s mom, Raina Williams, told People at the time that the duo were “not back together” and that her son was “just being a supportive friend” to Gypsy.

“I think she’s a sweet girl,” Williams added. “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”

Urker learned of Gypsy’s story after the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest was released in 2017. Gypsy served seven years of a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. She and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested in 2015 after Dee Dee was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her Springfield, Missouri home. She was 48.

Godejohn, 34, who admitted to killing Dee Dee after planning the crime with Gypsy, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dee Dee allegedly abused Gypsy for years by convincing her and the public that she was very ill when she wasn’t. Gypsy, who grew up believing she suffered from conditions including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, underwent multiple surgeries that were later deemed unnecessary.