Gypsy Rose Blanchard got tattoos with ex-fiancé Ken Urker days after news broke that she and husband Ryan Scott Anderson had split.

Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, spoke with People for an interview published on Tuesday, April 2, and confirmed that Gypsy had reunited with her son.

“They are not back together,” Williams said. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

Williams also confirmed that Urker and Gypsy went to lunch before heading to the tattoo parlor, which is owned by Gypsy’s cousin Bobby Pitre.

“I think she’s a sweet girl,” Williams also told People. “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”

When it comes to a relationship, Williams said there are “no plans on a romantic scale right now” for Gypsy and Urker.

Williams and Urker learned of Gypsy’s story while watching the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. Urker then sent a letter to Gypsy in 2018, while she was incarcerated. They were engaged that same year, Gypsy told E! News in 2019, but eventually split while she was still in prison.

Gypsy moved on with Anderson, whom she married in 2022. She reportedly announced their split via Facebook late last month.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote, multiple publications reported. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was found dead at age 48 in her Missouri home with multiple stab wounds.

Gypsy was arrested in 2015 alongside ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder the following year and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. She was granted parole in September 2023 before being released.

Dee Dee allegedly abused her daughter, leading her Gypsy and the public to believe she suffered from various medical issues including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, brain damage and seizures, among other ailments. It was believed that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which WebMD defines as “a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care.”