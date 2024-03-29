Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson have reportedly split three months after her release from prison.

On Friday, March 29, People obtained the breakup announcement from Gypsy, 32, which was reportedly posted on her private Facebook account.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote, according to the publication. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

She appeared to be referring to father, Rod Blanchard, and stepmom Kristy.

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. During her time behind bars, she was connected to Anderson. He sent her a letter in 2020, and they officially tied the knot in 2022.

Following her prison release, Gypsy started an Instagram account and offered an update on her relationship with Anderson since becoming a free woman. (It appears Gypsy’s Instagram account has since been deleted.)

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me,” she wrote in a January Instagram comment. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you 💕.”

She added, “Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire 🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️.”

Prior to her and Anderson’s marriage, Gypsy was in a relationship with Nicholas Godejohn, whom she was arrested alongside in 2015. The former couple were locked up after Dee Dee was found dead in her and Gypsy’s Missouri home with multiple stab wounds. She was 48.

Dee Dee allegedly abused her daughter, claiming publicly that Gypsy suffered from a barrage of medical conditions including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, brain damage, seizures, and vision and hearing impairments. It was believed that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, “a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care,” per WebMD.

Due to her mother’s presumed condition, Gypsy also believed that she was wheelchair-bound and needed to use a feeding tube.

Following Dee Dee’s death, Gypsy — who planned the crime with Godejohn — pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and in 2016, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was granted parole in September 2023 which allowed her to be released in December of that year.

Gypsy and Dee Dee’s story has been thoroughly documented with various TV shows and movies, including HBO’s 2017 documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and the 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act.