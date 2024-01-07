The Act star Patricia Arquette hopes for the best for Gypsy Rose Blanchard following her release from prison.

“I just hope she has a happy life, and I hope people online are kind to her,” Arquette, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Art of Elysium HEAVEN Gala in L.A. on Saturday, January 6. “This is a very surreal world. She’s had a surreal life since the very beginning and a lot of difficulties, so I hope people are gentle with her.”

Arquette played Gypsy Rose’s mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in the 2019 Hulu miniseries about their life. Joey King, meanwhile, played Gypsy Rose. Arquette’s portrayal of Dee Dee earned her an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Gypsy Rose, now 32, and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother after Dee Dee had been found dead of multiple stab wounds in her Springfield, Illinois, home. She was 48.

Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, admitted to planning to murder Dee Dee, who allegedly abused Gypsy Rose throughout her childhood by lying to her daughter, claiming Gypsy Rose had fake illnesses. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. While Godejohn was given a life sentence, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023. She was released in December 2023.

While Arquette has not spoken to Gypsy Rose, she further urged individuals to practice kindness.

Arquette added to Us at the gala, which was held at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater, that she believed people had been kind to Gypsy Rose so far. “But you never know. All you need is a couple of mean people. I just hope people are nice,” she added.

Arquette has since moved on from playing Gypsy Rose’s mother. She stepped out on Saturday at the HEAVEN Gala in support of Art of Elysium, an artist-based nonprofit.

“They just do such beautiful work. They work with these kids at very vulnerable times in their lives, and they’re going through a lot of suffering,” Arquette explained to Us. “To give them a moment where they get to be kids, and they get to express themselves also. It’s very intense because some of these kids don’t make it, and the art objects that they make are really treasures for their parents. The moment that that kid is laughing, you can see on the parent’s face their relief that their child is having this moment. It’s about love and joy and art and childhood and we’re all children. It’s a beautiful connection.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn