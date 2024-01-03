Gypsy Rose Blanchard won’t tolerate haters when it comes to her husband, Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to defend her spouse after he received negative social media comments.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me,” she wrote underneath a November 2023 selfie of Anderson. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you 💕.”

Gypsy — who was released from prison on Thursday, December 28, after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard — went on to highlight that she and Anderson are more than satisfied with their relationship.

“Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire 🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️,” she wrote.

Anderson then chimed in with a playful comment of his own.

“Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha,” he quipped. “Now come get it Baby.”

Gypsy married Anderson in 2022 when she was still behind bars. The pair first became acquainted in 2020 when Anderson sent Gypsy a letter. He shared a photo of one of the pair’s prison visits in November 2023.

“Last visit with my wife … 53 days left,” Anderson captioned the Instagram snap, counting down the days until Gypsy’s release.

Gypsy was arrested in 2015 along with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, after her mother was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her Springfield, Missouri, home. Dee Dee was 48 at the time of her death.

Gypsy, who planned the crime with Godejohn, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. She was granted parole in September 2023.

Godejohn, meanwhile, admitted to stabbing Dee Dee. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dee Dee’s murder and the alleged abuse she inflicted upon Gypsy for years were documented in the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and the 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act.

Dee Dee allegedly abused Gypsy by convincing her and the public that she suffered from conditions including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and vision and hearing impairments. While her mother was alive, Gypsy underwent multiple surgeries that were later deemed unnecessary and used a wheelchair and a feeding tube.

Gypsy will soon tell her story in her own words in her upcoming ebook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which is slated for release on Tuesday, January 9. Anderson supported his wife’s latest endeavor via Instagram last month.

“Gypsy’s ebook is now available for pre-order. I’m so proud of her and all of the things she has accomplished. Click on the link to purchase,” he wrote alongside a photo promoting the release.

In addition to writing about her complicated past, Gypsy is also looking toward the future with Anderson.

“New Years Eve kiss with my hubby @ryan_s_anderson_,” she captioned an Instagram snap of herself and Anderson ringing in their new chapter with a smooch.